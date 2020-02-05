With the full Iowa caucus results yet to be released, election officials in Pennsylvania spoke to my colleague Jonathan Lai about the fear they feel, as they will also use new election protocols this year. Could a similar debacle happen in the Keystone State? Also, a Jenkintown woman returned to Auschwitz last month, connecting her past with her future. And, further down in the newsletter, we have a story on Philly’s new-age bagels, wood-paved streets, and a look back at 2010′s ″snowmaggedon."

‘Our last sweet thing’: A visit to Auschwitz connects a Jenkintown woman’s past with her future

In October 1944, Anneleise Winterberg’s train had stopped at the gate of death: the Auschwitz-Birkenau death and concentration camps in southern Poland. Now Anneliese Nossbaum, she is 91, a mother of two and grandmother of four. She lives alone in a tidy rowhouse in Jenkintown. And she and her family recently returned to Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945.

The Nossbaums allowed some of my colleagues to join them and chronicle their journey. This trip was Anneliese’s second return to Auschwitz, and she says she won’t go back again. She had places within the Nazi’s deadliest camp that she wanted to show her family. And she also had one building she wanted to visit alone, to perform a ritual that would show Auschwitz that life found a way.

What Pennsylvania can learn from Iowa’s caucus debacle — and the conspiracy theories that followed

Iowa’s debacle this week is Pennsylvania’s nightmare. And elections experts said something similar could happen here in November when all eyes are on the critical battleground state. Some of the problems present in Iowa this week could show up in Pennsylvania because of new voting machines and the most dramatic electoral changes in decades.

And, again similar to Iowa, officials have already warned that results make take longer to tally than they have in the past. That could allow for unfounded claims and conspiracies to spread.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants more money for public schools — and gun control

Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $36 billion budget yesterday. While it has no major tax increases, it would boost funding for public schools, expand full-day kindergarten, borrow money to address environmental hazards in schools, and make changes to how charter schools are funded. Plus, he asked for stricter gun laws in the state.

In particular, Wolf called for $204 million for a tuition assistance program. The program could enable more than a quarter of the students who attend Pennsylvania’s state universities to graduate debt-free. The money would come from the state Horse Race Development Trust Fund, an idea that’s already drawn criticism.

Also, Wolf asked state lawmakers to act on guns by mandating universal background checks and other measures. Republicans control both legislative chambers and were noncommittal about Wolf’s call for action on gun bills.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
Trump wins Iowa caucuses

“The president’s actions were not ‘perfect.’ Some were inappropriate. But the question before the Senate is not whether his actions were perfect. It is whether they constitute impeachable offenses that justify removing a sitting president from office for the first time and forbidding him from seeking office again.” writes Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) about his decision to vote against removing President Trump from office.

Your Daily Dose of | Bill Murray and a rescued groundhog

Less than a year ago, a man in Lancaster County found a baby groundhog in his driveway. He took it to a local wildlife refuge and she was found to be incapable of surviving in the wild. But it’s been quite the turnaround for the now 10-month-old groundhog named Poppy. While she might not be as famous as Punxsutawney Phil, Poppy starred alongside Bill Murray in a Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl that revisited the 1993 movie Groundhog Day.