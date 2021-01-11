Good morning.

First: How risky will it be to ride SEPTA again? We talked to experts about the challenges of a public transportation comeback.

Then: So far, most of the people in Philadelphia who got the COVID-19 vaccine are white. Here’s what’s being done about that.

And: It sounds like Sen. Pat Toomey has never been more done with Trump than he is now.

It’s no secret that the pandemic upended mass transit as we knew it.

Commuting has been entirely avoidable for some. For others, having the choice not to ride a train or a bus is inconceivable. Right now, SEPTA loses about $1 million a day. And the plummeting fare revenue for mass transit systems is not without reason. Experts warn that riding is potentially risky. As we gear up for widespread vaccination, many say they’re afraid to hop back on. We know it’s not the surfaces that pose the greatest risk. It’s the close contact with people. And when people aren’t taking the right precautions, potentially tight quarters could thrust anyone into an unsafe situation.

There are studies that have found public transportation isn’t the super spreader we once worried it was. But as one of our experts points out, it’s tough to nail down the spread with this kind of travel. Here’s what the experts say about how risky it really is to ride.

People of color are more likely to face grave complications if they contract the coronavirus. The lives this virus has claimed tell us that. But city data show that most of the people who got their vaccines are white, non-Hispanic residents.

This gap tracks with data around the country. As we speak, the COVID-19 vaccine is still accessible only for health-care workers and nursing home and long-term care residents in the region. But now, distribution is supposed to ramp up. To try to ensure the process doesn’t leave behind people of color, Philly’s hospitals and health officials say they’re working to get high-priority communities access. There’s even an outreach group planning to administer vaccines in places like churches. They recognize that if this striking rollout shortfall continues, it could only worsen inequities for those facing higher risks.

Officials point to several factors that could explain the disproportionate vaccination numbers so far.

Opinion

“When you examine the photographs of Wednesday’s insurrection alongside images of other historical events, you begin to realize, perhaps, that this is America.” — our photographer Tim Tai writes that the events at the Capitol were the inevitable culmination of violent, racist, and autocratic rhetoric.

There’s hard work to be done to purge our government, not only of Trump, but of the lawmakers more than happy to continue his work, columnist Helen Ubiñas writes.

It’s necessary for Republicans to keep stepping out of silence so we can find a way forward after Trump’s destructive presidency, columnist Maria Panaritis writes.

What we’re reading

The Atlantic looks at how Trump rallies laid the groundwork for the attack on the Capitol, recalling an interaction in Latrobe, Pa.

Black Philadelphia Magazine is online in all its shiny new glory, covering local culture and community through the prism of a Black perspective, and you can view it online for free, Billy Penn tells us.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving popped into a Zoom call with nine lucky Lincoln University seniors to pull out a check that would take care of a major bill, the Philadelphia Tribune reports.

A buzzy family activist-owned tiny Oaxacan restaurant in the Bronx that scored Michelin praise is known for living up to the “No Deportations” sign on the door.

It had to close for a month when the family got COVID-19 symptoms, but the beloved spot raised enough money to reopen. It returned transformed into a soup kitchen serving 650 meals a day.

Feeding the Bronx has made something of a supportive community out of the place.