Jalen Hurts Inc. | Morning Newsletter

There’s no denying Jalen Hurts’ stardom. It’s been six months since the 25-year-old’s performance led the Eagles to an appearance in the Super Bowl. His teammates and coaches often describe him as one of the hardest workers with his unrelenting work ethic.

It’s easy to see why the team furthered its commitment to Hurts with a new five-year deal worth $255 million, the largest contract extension in franchise history.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Since Jalen Hurts signed his historic extension, he has landed partnership deals with energy drink brand Accelerator and, more recently, Jordan Brand.

With the demand of his schedule and the responsibilities with the Eagles, he employed representatives from Klutch Sports and Everett Sports Marketing to help him in branding and marketing consultation.

Through some of his partnerships, Hurts has been able to establish himself across the community. Back in December, Hurts hosted his “Day of Care” in partnership with Truist, making multiple stops and spending his off day with children from all across the Philly area.

Hurts has endorsed brands such as Columbia, Kroger, Kellogg’s, Lemon Perfect, Pepsi, Penn Medicine, and now-defunct Eastbay. He said they all were meticulous choices.

In his own words: “It’s something that just happens naturally,” Hurts says now. “Honestly, in my time of being a professional athlete, I’ve never forced that. I’ve only done it in things that I truly believe in and where I felt it had a good alignment with my purpose.”

On top of aligning his off-field ventures with his purpose, Hurts has gone out of his way to assist those rooting for him in the city, whether that’s visiting with students affected by the shooting at Roxborough High School or giving his favorite Black-owned restaurant extra publicity at Super Bowl media day.

What you should know today

The Brooks “educational” Mine, named after the late Brooks Reese, originally opened at the turn of the 20th century in Scranton. Back then, 330,000 miners produced 277 million tons of coal worth $705 million in the mines northwest of Philadelphia.

But by the 1970s, large-scale anthracite mining was practically over in Pennsylvania and populations plummeted. Brooks Mine closed in 1975 when portions of its roof collapsed. Despite calls for rehabilitation, it sat dormant ever since.

That changed this month when it finally opened to the public for tours, thanks to the nonprofit Underground Miners. It took 18 months of work, 2,500 volunteer hours, and $30,000 worth of donations.

🦅 Honoring: Philly sports fans. Angelo Cataldi wrote an opinion piece that doubles as a love letter proclaiming them as the kindest and most passionate fans in the world.

