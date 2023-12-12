✈️ From Philly to Paris | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Tuesday. The sun will be out, but it won’t be warm. The high will reach the mid-40s.

Our lead story follows bookseller Jeannine A. Cook as she builds an international reputation for turning bookselling into an art form, starting in Paris.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Jeannine A. Cook, owner of Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown, traveled to France to lead the American University of Paris’ first symposium honoring Josephine Baker, the footloose and fancy-free cabaret dancer, civil rights leader, and World War II spy.

The symposium also celebrated the university’s debut of Josephine’s Bookshop, Cook’s latest traveling literary salon.

Advertisement

Some context: Cook opened Harriett’s Bookshop — named for the emancipator, abolitionist, and Civil War spy Harriet Tubman — in February of 2020 and became known as Philadelphia’s most influential bookseller. She’s an advocate of Black people turning to literacy as a form of self-care and sees books about the Black American experience as tools communities can use to rise up against racism.

Read more to follow Cook as she builds her international reputation and finds parallels with strong Black figures in history.

When you’re done there, have a closer look at Black culture in Paris and read the stories of expats from Philly in the City of Light.

Mayor Kenney’s soda tax was controversial once upon a time.

Nowadays, not so much.

The 1.5 cents-per-ounce levy took effect in 2017, made Philly the first big U.S. city to tax soda, and has become a key component of Mayor Jim Kenney’s legacy.

Reminder: The tax caused a political uproar that flooded City Hall with millions of dollars in lobbying, prompted a legal battle in the state Supreme Court, and helped spawn three unsuccessful campaigns in 2019 to deny Kenney a second term.

The tax ended up raising about $480 million that Kenney used to support universal pre-K, community schools, and ongoing effort to update the city’s parks, libraries, and recreation centers.

Continue reading for a better understanding on how the soda tax impacted Kenney’s legacy.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which one of these has nine 2024 Golden Globe nominations?

A) Barbie

B) Oppenheimer

C) Abbott Elementary

D) The Bear

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: If Penn’s leadership upheaval will set a precedent for college presidencies and university operations nationally.

🎧 Reading: A music journalist’s reflections of 50 years of hip-hop.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Adonis Creed

BALD CRIME JONAH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Jan Dalina, who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Devil’s Pocket.

Photo of the day

Thanks for hanging out this morning. I’ll catch you tomorrow, bright and early. ☀️