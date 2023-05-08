The quiet handling of rape claims | Morning Newsletter

I hope you had a great weekend. I’m Paola, a new newsletter editor at The Inquirer. I moved to Philadelphia about a year ago. Every day I learn something new among the endless reasons why this city is so special.

There are rules against sexual relationships among individuals of unequal power dynamics in medicine at every level. Power and gender disparities are particularly potent in the specialized field of orthopedic surgery. Our lead story reveals how two Philadelphia institutions cut deals to limit their liability in a case that’s back in court this week. 🔑

In June 2018, Jessica Phillips, a doctor training in orthopedic surgery, attended an annual pool party for Thomas Jefferson University medical residents, hosted by surgeon John Abraham.

After the party cleared, Phillips alleges she was sexually assaulted by Abraham, a Jefferson professor and division chief at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

The events of that party spurred three separate investigations and three lawsuits — all now rolling back the confidentiality that usually cloaks how major institutions handle sexual misconduct claims.

This week, both Phillips and Abraham seek justice in the courts, with a trial beginning inside Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas scrutinizing the actions of Jefferson and Rothman.

Jefferson and Rothman are supposed to ensure sexual assault cases are dealt with fairly under Title IX law.

But an Inquirer investigation found there’s more to the story; Rothman’s and Jefferson’s leadership cut deals to limit their liability and avoid imposing the harshest penalties possible.

Continue reading Wendy Ruderman’s investigation into the allegations. 🔑

Across rural America, broadband and cell phone service can be dismal.

Since its signal travels a greater distance, the AM band has long been a vehicle for news, weather updates, and police emergencies.

So when emergencies unfold, time-tested terrestrial radio often keeps motorists from driving blindly into a tornado.

Because of its ability to serve as a lifeline for vital information, some residents, lawmakers, and emergency management coordinators are concerned that more auto manufacturers, like Ford, are phasing AM radio out altogether in future models.

Notable quote: “It’s a big surprise, honestly. Ford is a symbol for rural America. I don’t think they are looking out for rural America and they’re giving an opinion that they don’t matter anymore.” That’s from Shelly Butler, 62, a state legislative aide who lives in Coudersport, Potter County, and owns two Fords.

Does rural Pennsylvania still need AM radio? Continue reading on why it could go the way of the dinosaur.

What you should know today

