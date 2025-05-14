🐚 Unearthing Jersey Shore gems | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Wednesday, Philly. If today’s rainy forecast has you looking forward to summer rays, take heart: Memorial Day weekend is almost here.

Also within sight? Scores of not-so-hidden gems found at Jersey’s beaches. The Inquirer’s Shore guide has recommendations and intel to help us all prepare for sunnier days, from a historic tourist treasure to detour-worthy dining destinations.

And eagles — the flying kind — are making huge gains in Pennsylvania, a major bird census shows.

From Long Beach Island to Cape May, the Jersey Shore is filled with sandy treasures you don’t need a metal detector to find. The Inquirer’s 2025 Shore guide unearths hidden and not-so-hidden gems to look out for this summer.

🐘 Lucy the Elephant in the spotlight: This colorful roadside attraction is just steps from the Atlantic Ocean in Margate, and hard to miss at a blocky six stories high. But if you’ve never been inside Lucy — like columnist Stephanie Farr, until a recent visit — you’re missing out on miles of a sweet view, as well as a reminder of the Shore’s quirky history. See Farr’s pitch to tour the 143-year-old monument to kitsch.

🫐 Next stop, Hammonton: More than just the ”Blueberry Capital of the World," this charming town is worth a pause on the way to Atlantic City, thanks to Italian treats and a thriving antique scene.

🍕 Not-so-secret eats: Restaurant reporter Michael Klein mapped a dozen must-try Shore pizza spots. Critic Craig LaBan leaked the seven food destinations he can’t wait to revisit, from Waretown to Wildwood. And cheesesteak correspondent Tommy Rowan names the three sandwiches actually worth trying.

🎸 Play in the sand: If you’re looking to groove, consider the wave of pop concerts, jazz fests, and casino headliners, plus the four-day Barefoot Country Music Fest returning to Wildwood’s beach for its 15th year.

🐕 Life’s a beach: Other ways to live your best Shore life? Shop at these 11 high-fashion clothing boutiques. Note that weed delivery is legal there, but it’s not exactly like ordering pizza. And yes, you can bring your dog to some beaches — but first, check out our tips to keep your pup safe on the sand.

Turns out, it‘s been a good year for Philadelphia eagles of all kinds.

The birds were once rare in Pennsylvania. But like certain Super Bowl winners who struggled a bit at the start of last season, they’re making a big comeback. Now, you might even spot them in the city.

That’s according to record keepers with the Pennsylvania Bird Atlas, a massive census conducted over five years that attempts to identify all species that nest and breed in the state.

Reporter Anthony R. Wood has the feathered details.

In other environmental news: Global chemical manufacturer 3M agreed to pay New Jersey $450 million over pollution by “forever chemicals” in South Jersey. And Wissahickon Creek in Chestnut Hill turned fluorescent green earlier this week, but in this case, the chemicals were safe.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

An attraction that calls itself the “world’s biggest” what is coming to the Cherry Hill Mall this summer?

A) Wooden roller coaster

B) Bounce park

C) Tony Soprano statue

D) Above-ground swimming pool

What we’re...

🖤 Looking back on: The Amtrak crash that killed eight people at Frankford Junction, 10 years later.

💋 Celebrating: Pennsylvania’s (almost) official candy.

🏀 Naming: All 19 of the 76ers’ first‑round draft picks in the last 15 years.

🛍️ Returning: Unwanted purchases to the bankrupt and closing Rite Aid by June 5.

🕊️ Considering: The challenges Pope Leo XIV faces, according to five Philly Catholics.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Annual event returning for its 25th year this September

GIMME TAKIN

Cheers to Shane Swink, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Philly Music Fest. The all-local festival returns for its ninth year this October, and will include the Wonder Years, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, and — once again — a prominent mystery guest.

Photo of the day

⚾ One last old-school thing: At Athletic Base Ball Club of Philadelphia games, players follow 19th century rules, wear wool uniforms, and don’t use gloves. “We want to take history to the max,” one team member told The Inquirer. “We want to represent what baseball was like in 1864 to the best of our ability.”

Speaking of baseball, after his career was tarnished by gambling scandals, former Phillies slugger Pete Rose was unbanned from the sport Tuesday. That means he’s now posthumously eligible for the Hall of Fame — but it doesn’t mean he’ll get the votes for induction.

That’s it from me today. See you back here tomorrow.

