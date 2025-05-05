⛱️ Selling the Shore | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s a new week, Philly. Cheers to everyone who ran Broad Street yesterday — especially those who got stuck in the downed SEPTA train while traveling to the starting line.

Wildwood, Atlantic City, and other Jersey Shore towns spend millions on ads to attract summer visitors. As the weather warms and beach season drifts closer, some seek to rebrand, while others reemphasize the attributes their loyal visitors know and love.

Advertisement

And how many meetings does it take in Philadelphia to build 57 affordable homes? A lot, as illustrated by the saga of one Diamond Street project.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

If you think Atlantic City is just a place for gambling and drinking, the town’s tourism board would like a word.

⛱️ Jersey Shore towns are spending big to draw new crowds this summer, from families ditching international vacations in an uncertain economy to young people looking for a hot dining scene.

⛱️ The dollar amounts and target audiences vary. In AC, which spends a whopping $4 million on marketing, the goal is to change perception from hard-partying casino hub to a place with fun for the whole family. The Wildwoods are highlighting free beach access, the boardwalk, and amusement parks.

⛱️ “To me, any messaging is good messaging right now,” Visit Atlantic City’s president and CEO told The Inquirer. “If there is no messaging, you just make assumptions.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy spoke to tourism officials about how they’re pitching their Shore towns ahead of a busy season.

For six years, the Philadelphia Housing Authority and developer Pennrose have been trying to get approval to build 57 units of affordable housing in Strawberry Mansion.

The project in that time has faced intensive neighborhood scrutiny, the clashing priorities of two successive City Council members, and multiple Zoning Board of Adjustment hearings.

Now, the housing authority and its partner say the double threat of inflation and cuts to federal housing aid could make the project so expensive, it will die — if it’s not approved soon.

Real estate reporter Jake Blumgart explains how the case illustrates the challenges facing city leaders’ ambitious plans to expand low-cost housing in 2025.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

We Golf Now wants more Black and brown youth to get involved in the sport. Who is the nonprofit’s famous Philly founder?

A) Chill Moody

B) Erika Alexander

C) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

D) Brandon Graham

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🍺 Performing: Sea shanties and “9 to 5” at Philly Pub Sing at Fergie’s.

💅 Immediately buying: Nail polishes from Sixers rookie Jared McCain’s new collection.

🥅 Tracking: The top candidates of the Flyers’ coaching search.

⛳ Eyeing: The Roomba-like autonomous mowers maintaining this Wissahickon golf course before the PGA Tour’s visit.

🏈 Considering: The importance of investing in coaches alongside youth sports.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Student publication of a North Philadelphia college, The _ _

NEW PELMETS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Shannon Connelly, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Twisties. The iconic Strathmere tavern on the bay is for sale. The owners want its “cult” legacy to continue.

Photo of the day

A (finally) dry Broad Street Run brought out thousands of runners and scores of spectators who decorated signs with their cleverest puns. Of course, the event’s date — May 4 — meant lots of Star Wars references.

📬 Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Dawn DeCwikiel Kane, who shares a short-and-sweet tribute to a classic meeting spot:

Although I moved from Philadelphia with my parents to the suburbs when I was 3 years old, I retained my love for and pride in the city. My mother and I would take the train into the city and see my grandmother to “meet me at the Eagle.” Decades later, I took my husband to show him around Wanamaker’s.

Thanks for starting your week with The Inquirer. Back at it tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.