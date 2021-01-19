Good morning, Philadelphia. Here’s some of what you should be paying attention to.

First: Federal authorities charged a Harrisburg woman who told ex she stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop when storming the Capitol earlier this month.

Then: Delaware County has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic without a county health department. But there appear to be concrete steps being taken to put one in place by January 2022.

And: President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill Biden visited Philadelphia yesterday, just days before Inauguration Day, to volunteer at Philabundance, a hunger-relief organization.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

President-elect Joe Biden was in Philadelphia yesterday to volunteer at Philabundance, visiting the city just two days before his inauguration. Biden took selfies with masked supporters in South Philadelphia before he and his wife, Jill, helped pack food for those in need.

The Bidens weren’t the only folks marking MLK Day in the Philly region. Our photographers were out showcasing the Philadelphians who turned out to volunteer during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Delaware County has spent almost a year trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with the assistance of neighboring Chester County. Delco’s neighbors have stepped in to help because it doesn’t have a health department of its own. Now, though, county officials say that after taking concrete steps to form its own health department, Delaware County could have a health department up and running by January 2022. My colleague Vinny Vella has the story.

Federal authorities charged a Harrisburg woman who they think may have stolen Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the insurrection at the Capitol. Riley June Williams, 22, told her former romantic partner she had intended to send Pelosi’s laptop to a friend in Russia, who would then help get it to the Russian equivalent of the CIA.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Great shot, @justjo1002. Thanks for sharing.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

“For nearly a year, the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine has been the single ray of hope for those devastated by the pandemic’s destruction of lives, businesses, and livelihoods. Now that it’s here, the failure to deliver it to the majority of Americans quickly and efficiently has doubled down on this public health tragedy.” — writes The Inquirer Editorial Board about the nation’s slow COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

It’s important to call the Capitol attack “domestic terrorism,” writes Jeremy Backstrom, an assistant professor in Widener University’s department of political science and international relations.

The “incivility of these times,” writes Edward J. Sheehan, is highlighted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close the Pennsylvania Capitol this week. Sheehan is the president of the Pennsylvania Society and president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Beyoncé gifted Philly entrepreneur Kimberly McGlonn with a grant to help deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. McGlonn’s company is called Grant Blvd and sources reclaimed fabrics for its up-cycled clothes. It manufactures its clothes in Philly and supports social and environmental-justice causes.