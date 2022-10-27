Happy Friday Eve. We’re getting a break from the gray and wet weather. Expect clear and sunny skies with temperatures hitting the mid-60s.

Democrats may see an opportunity after Mehmet Oz said local politicians should have a say in abortion during Tuesday night’s sole Pennsylvania Senate debate, but that doesn’t mean they have nothing to worry about.

John Fetterman struggled periodically to clearly answer questions because of his lingering speech problems following his stroke in May, drawing harsh national attention.

Our lead story grapples with the potential impact of Fetterman’s performance and whether it could cost him the race.

Democratic insiders and elected officials are worried about Fetterman’s halting performance in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate debate, questioning his campaign’s choice to participate. Some hoped the debate came too late for serious damage to sink in.

The stakes: The race appears evenly split with less than two weeks until Election Day, and the outcome could dictate control of the U.S. Senate.

It’s unclear how much Fetterman’s debate performance will sway voters in the home stretch and whether they’ll find his public recovery admirable or concerning.

Republicans said Fetterman’s performance could dissuade undecided voters from backing the Democrat.

Fetterman addressed his health challenges as the “elephant in the room” Tuesday night, but cast his situation as relatable to anyone who’s ever “got knocked down that needs to get back up.”

Regardless, circulating clips on social media and cable news Wednesday focused on Fetterman’s verbal slips and pauses, and the difficulties he had at times answering attacks from his Republican competitor, Mehmet Oz.

Months after the release of an audit that chronicled years of neglected problems in the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, the office has implemented six of the 16 recommendations.

Reminders: The city commissioned an audit of the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office after discovering last year remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing abandoned and forgotten on a basement shelf without the knowledge of the victims’ families.

Eleven people, including five children, died in the 1985 bombing when the city dropped a bomb on the home of a Black liberation group then based in a residential West Philadelphia neighborhood.

Hiring Constance DiAngelo as Chief Medical Examiner was a step to address the recommendation to bring in reform-minded leadership.

The office has also sought to return the remains found in storage. Some have gone to a family member. It’s unclear if all of them have been returned since the city declined to confirm, saying conversations with the victims’ relatives are confidential.

Other changes so far include:

Amending the death certificates for the 11 people killed in the MOVE bombing. They are now listed as homicide victims.

Assessing staffing and making hiring recommendations. DiAngelo, the new chief pathologist, has requested 20 new positions in the office, including additional investigators and pathologists.

Developing a mass fatality plan for the office.

Work on remains or specimens that requires outside expertise must be done within the medical examiner’s office. If that isn’t possible, the office has introduced a tracking system to ensure the remains don’t stay out of the office longer than necessary.

