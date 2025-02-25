💸 Unfrozen | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday that the Trump administration released more than $2.1 billion meant for state projects, which had been frozen as part of a sweeping pause on federal financial assistance.

And vending machine art is popping up in the city and nationwide. Take a look at the trendy art that only costs a few quarters.

All of Pennsylvania’s frozen federal funds are accessible again, Gov. Shapiro said Monday, claiming that the change is a result of his advocacy at the White House this weekend and his recent legal challenge.

💸 The Democratic governor sued President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this month over what he argued was an unconstitutional freeze of more than $2 billion in funds already approved by Congress to go to Pennsylvania for environmental and energy projects.

💸 That lawsuit came after the Trump administration issued and then rescinded a temporary pause on federal financial assistance last month, sending state and local officials into a panic.

💸 Politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick has the details.

In other federal policy news: The Trump administration has frozen money needed to help sustain the forests of Valley Forge National Historical Park. A federal judge has paused changes to a policy that would allow immigration enforcement agents to enter houses of worship, after religious groups including Philadelphia quakers sued to stop it. And as Philly federal workers face a deadline to share their accomplishments via email, the mandate linked to Elon Musk has created added uncertainty.

What you should know today

Creatives selling tiny, physical art are finding success IRL and online as fans trade quarters for a randomly selected print.

Artist Anastasia Inciardi has gone viral thanks to the success of her vending machines stationed in New York’s Grand Central and elsewhere. Three recently made it to Philly, including two at DiBruno Bros. that feature 10 prints of staple ingredients. (Catch me trying for a mini bleu cheese.)

But the idea for these machines isn’t new — and local artists are launching their own.

The Inquirer’s Emily Bloch and Esra Erol take a closer look at the vending machine art phenomenon, complete with a map of where to find the machines.

P.S. Public art fans, take note: The Portal video art installation in LOVE Park is closed for maintenance, but will return in early March.

🧠 Trivia time

University of the Arts’ iconic Hamilton Hall will go to the Philly company that repurposed which other notable building?

A) The Divine Lorraine

B) The Roundhouse

C) The Bok Building

D) The Painted Bride

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏈 Waiting to find out: If the Eagles will be invited to the White House.

🍕 Eating: At five great pizza spots in the Philly suburbs.

⏏️ Wondering: Are we experiencing a tech coup?

🇺🇸 Considering: The ways diversity benefits the U.S. military.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The Birds’ winning play

PUT SHUSH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Steven Fay, who solved Monday’s anagram: Jerry Butler. The Chicago soul singer who helped define “the Sound of Philadelphia” passed away on Thursday.

Photo of the day

👋 Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday. See you back here tomorrow morning.

