When judges don’t follow the rules | Morning Newsletter

We have a full news day including the latest on the Sixers’ proposed arena and today’s visit by President Joe Biden. Let’s get to it.

Our lead story is an Inquirer analysis that found that several Philadelphia judges don’t follow the same laws their courts are supposed to uphold.

Since 2015, the city has sued Ramy I. Djerassi’s rental company several times over unpaid real estate taxes, unpaid trash violations, and other citations.

Djerassi is also a judge in the Court of Common Pleas. Six of the city cases against his company were brought in the Court of Common Pleas.

In Philadelphia, dozens of judges are also landlords. Although their courts are supposed to uphold the city’s tax and building codes, several judges don’t follow the same laws with their own rental properties.

Here’s a snippet of The Inquirer analysis based on the 2022 financial disclosure forms of every Philadelphia judge:

Twelve judges did not have the rental licensing required by city law before The Inquirer called for comment. Two Common Pleas judges failed to list rental properties on their financial disclosures.

Notable quote: “Our elected officials, including our judges, need to hold themselves to the highest standards,” said Patrick Christmas, the policy director of good-government group Committee of Seventy. “If they’re not doing this, why should they expect anything different from the general public?”

Keep reading for the full investigation and additional findings.

State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D., Allegheny) resigned on Wednesday to focus on her campaign to become the next Allegheny County executive.

The impact: That means the Democrats and Republicans are tied 101-101 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Innamorato’s early resignation ensures that a special election can take place during the summer recess so that Democrats can try to regain their one-seat majority before their return to Harrisburg in September.

This marks the third time so far that Democrats will have to defend their majority and they will need to fill the latest vacancy in a Democrat-learning district amid the state budget impasse.

What’s next: House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) scheduled a special election for Sept. 19, one week before the House is due back following its summer recess. As part of reforms to the chamber’s operating rules, Democrats can maintain the status as the “majority” party until a special election takes place.

Continue to learn about the Democrats’ history of defending their fragile majority.

What you should know today

Retired nuclear physicist Kenneth Ford remembers when he was asked “Would you like to help work on the hydrogen bomb?”

It was a spring day in 1950 on a Princeton campus. Ford was in his early 20s. For Ford, threats of the Cold War helped him decide. He didn’t even ask his parents.

In his own words: “Well, I was told if we don’t do it, the Soviet Union will. And the world will become a much more dangerous place,” Ford said. “We all knew about the talent of the Russians and, it turns out, they were working on a hydrogen bomb, just like us.”

He said he’ll be in the theater tomorrow for the Oppenheimer film opening with his son.

Keep reading to learn the details of Ford’s involvement.

What you’re saying about ... Jersey Shore routes

Yesterday, I told you about our five staffers’ race from The Inquirer newsroom to the Ocean City boardwalk.

I also asked you what’s your best methods on getting to the Shore. Any Jersey Shore town was fine to mention. The responses were edited for clarity and conciseness.

Artemis Velahos Koch from Center City writes: When I’m traveling to Brigantine, I take the train from 30th Street Station to the Atlantic City Convention Center. There’s no white-knuckle traffic issues and it’s less expensive than the bridge and parkway tolls. A big help is getting someone already there in Atlantic City to pick you up but calling an Uber or catching the Jitney bus are also options.

Brian Smith from Fox Chase area writes: I love to take the backroads and have been doing so for 40-plus years. Sea Isle is my usual destination. From Northeast Philly, I take 73 to 322 to the 559 spur to Route 50. Then I take the 50 to 9 and then Sea Isle Blvd. It’s usually 10 to 15 minutes longer than the toll roads but I enjoy the ride. Route 73 is often frustrating but it at least gives me the opportunity to pick up beer and fill up on cheaper gas. 322 also has Carmen’s Farm Market and 559 has a great little fresh pie store.

Craig Blizzard from Unionville writes: I could never reveal my shortcut to the Shore!

