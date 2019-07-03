Curious about the fireworks rules in Pennsylvania or New Jersey? We’ve got you covered on the two states’ laws. Also, New Jersey will be spending millions to educate its residents about the 2020 Census. Pennsylvania, though, won’t spend a penny. And while some city hospitals say they can help pick up Hahnemann’s E.R. patients, Philly officials — including the mayor — aren’t so sure.
With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, you might be doing some last-minute fireworks shopping, if you’re into that sort of thing. But depending on where you are, the types of fireworks you can buy and where you can buy them changes. The rules in New Jersey and Pennsylvania aren’t the same.
OK, so let’s say you have purchased your fireworks successfully — you still can’t just go setting them off anywhere you want. There are rules for that, too.
And now, for the most important thing: safety. Mayor Jim Kenney has encouraged Philadelphians to “leave fireworks to the experts.” There are a ton of ways to watch fireworks displays in Philly, the suburbs, and at the Shore.
Hahnemann University Hospital’s immediate decision to turn away critically ill emergency patients may cause some problems for Philadelphia’s other emergency rooms. Hahnemann’s E.R. has served close to 150 patients a day, many of whom are poor minorities.
The city’s other hospitals say they can handle any extra traffic, but they already have longer-than-average wait times. City officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, publicly scolded the hospital’s owners for the abrupt decision to shutdown certain E.R. operations.
New Jersey lawmakers approved a request for census funding that accounts for roughly $1 per person. Pennsylvania’s didn’t. They rejected a $13-million request.
So, what does it mean? The state funds will be available to try to reach communities that are least likely to fill out their questionnaires, to help people answer questions online, and to educate residents about why filling out the census is important.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s request to add a citizenship question to the census, while the government announced yesterday that it would print the forms without the citizenship question.
- The United States women’s soccer team is just one win away from another World Cup title after beating England in the semifinals.
- In the time since the former Pennsylvania GOP chairman resigned following an Inquirer story detailing his sexually charged messages with a Philly City Council candidate, battle lines were drawn between those supporting a Trump-ally-backed candidate and those favoring a longtime general counsel to the state party.
- Glen Mills Schools says it will have a “vastly different” program — if it’s allowed to reopen. Pennsylvania revoked Glen Mills’ licenses over abuse allegations revealed by an Inquirer investigation.
- The renaming of 30th Street Station to honor former Philadelphia Congressman William H. Gray III is now underway.
- Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate wrote in a letter that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman “scarred the institution" during a fight on the floor last week that resulted in a now-viral video.
- A heat wave is brewing and it looks like it will be sticking with us past the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re thinking about heading down the Shore this weekend (or any weekend, for that matter) you can check to make sure your favorite beach is open, what the weather is, and how to get there.
- Philly refinery workers, who are soon to be jobless after the recent explosions and fire, recount how reflexes kicked in when disaster struck.
- Wawa passed out free hoagies yesterday. But if you missed it, that’s really not a huge deal. Why? Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan shares some of his favorite hoagies (though they may not be free).
- A fight might be brewing over that fee you have to pay when you switch from the SEPTA bus to the subway.
- The mother of a famous, award-winning actress is acting in a community theater production in Cape May this summer.
- Temple researchers were able to eliminate HIV in infected mice, they said in a study.
- New Jersey patients will be able to start buying more medical marijuana and get it delivered to them at home.
- Nike pulled its special-edition “Betsy-Ross flag” sneakers after Colin Kaepernick expressed his concerns about them. We talked to the director of the Betsy Ross House about what the 13-star flag meant to Ross and to other Americans at that time.
“The #MeToo movement has been instrumental in raising awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and sexual assault ... This has not just been true in Hollywood or private industry — it has also been true in Pennsylvania’s State Capitol.” — State Rep. Leanne Krueger and State Sen. Maria Collett write about their goals to deal with sexual harassment in Harrisburg.
- Despite the recent Supreme Court ruling, Michael Li of the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program writes that the war against gerrymandering will continue.
- Columnist Stu Bykofsky writes about a man who says Philadelphia police refuse to pay him a reward he earned.
- Hahnemann’s planned closure will move a “one-stop shop” for LGBTQ people to Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia Gay News reports.
- NBC News covers “wooder” ice — and why it’s the best way to keep cool in Philly.
- The New York Times writes that guilty pleasures are a myth.
Fadaa Ali, an Iraqi refugee and U.S. citizen, is sharing her stories through her sculptures and other artwork.