Curious about the fireworks rules in Pennsylvania or New Jersey? We’ve got you covered on the two states’ laws. Also, New Jersey will be spending millions to educate its residents about the 2020 Census. Pennsylvania, though, won’t spend a penny. And while some city hospitals say they can help pick up Hahnemann’s E.R. patients, Philly officials — including the mayor — aren’t so sure.

Inquirer Morning Briefing

All your questions about using and buying fireworks, answered

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, you might be doing some last-minute fireworks shopping, if you’re into that sort of thing. But depending on where you are, the types of fireworks you can buy and where you can buy them changes. The rules in New Jersey and Pennsylvania aren’t the same.

OK, so let’s say you have purchased your fireworks successfully — you still can’t just go setting them off anywhere you want. There are rules for that, too.

And now, for the most important thing: safety. Mayor Jim Kenney has encouraged Philadelphians to “leave fireworks to the experts.” There are a ton of ways to watch fireworks displays in Philly, the suburbs, and at the Shore.

Hahnemann’s move to turn away critical patients could strain other emergency rooms

Hahnemann University Hospital’s immediate decision to turn away critically ill emergency patients may cause some problems for Philadelphia’s other emergency rooms. Hahnemann’s E.R. has served close to 150 patients a day, many of whom are poor minorities.

The city’s other hospitals say they can handle any extra traffic, but they already have longer-than-average wait times. City officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, publicly scolded the hospital’s owners for the abrupt decision to shutdown certain E.R. operations.

New Jersey is spending $9 million on the 2020 Census. Pennsylvania’s spending $0.

New Jersey lawmakers approved a request for census funding that accounts for roughly $1 per person. Pennsylvania’s didn’t. They rejected a $13-million request.

So, what does it mean? The state funds will be available to try to reach communities that are least likely to fill out their questionnaires, to help people answer questions online, and to educate residents about why filling out the census is important.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s request to add a citizenship question to the census, while the government announced yesterday that it would print the forms without the citizenship question.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“The #MeToo movement has been instrumental in raising awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and sexual assault ... This has not just been true in Hollywood or private industry — it has also been true in Pennsylvania’s State Capitol.” State Rep. Leanne Krueger and State Sen. Maria Collett write about their goals to deal with sexual harassment in Harrisburg.

What we’re reading

Fadaa Ali kneels in front of a sculpture she created of Syrian refugees escaping to Turkey as part of the "Friends, Peace, and Sanctuary" exhibit at Twelve Gates Arts.

Your Daily Dose of | Art

Fadaa Ali, an Iraqi refugee and U.S. citizen, is sharing her stories through her sculptures and other artwork.