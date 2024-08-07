Philly welcomes Walz | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a rain-soaked Wednesday, as echoes of Tropical Storm Debby have prompted a severe storm watch for the Philadelphia region.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ VP pick is in, and it’s Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — not Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — who will be on the Democratic ticket this fall. The two stood together for the first time at Tuesday evening’s rally at Temple University, with an introduction from Shapiro.

Meanwhile, the local Democratic politicians and labor leaders who had loudly backed Shapiro for vice president expressed a mix of disappointment and enthusiasm that their homegrown governor would not be the nominee — but still say they’re “fired up” to elect Harris.

Read on for a rundown on the veepstakes’ close and other news from around Philly.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Harris has made her choice, and Walz, not Shapiro, will be her running mate. The decision ends weeks of speculation that the Pennsylvania governor and Abington son could be the VP pick.

Who is Tim Walz? The 60-year-old, second-term Democratic governor is a former congressman and teacher who served in the Army National Guard for 24 years. He has made a political name for himself by enacting progressive policies in Minnesota, such as backing abortion protections and affordable housing, and espousing a down-to-earth brand. He’s also a Springsteen fan and helped make “weird” happen.

Why did Shapiro lose the veepstakes? Insiders believe Harris ultimately passed over Shapiro for two reasons. One, she worried the ambitious and well-liked exec could outshine her. And they said Shapiro’s moderate views on flashpoint issues could turn off progressives — even as they could have attracted some Republican voters.

What did Harris say in Philly? “I am so, so invested in our friendship in doing this together, because together with Josh Shapiro, we will win Pennsylvania,” Harris told a raucous crowd Tuesday evening at Temple’s Liacouras Center.

What about Sen. JD Vance’s rally? The Republican VP nominee was also in Philly Tuesday, holding a campaign event in South Philly’s 2300 Arena just hours before Harris spoke. There, he claimed Harris had bowed to “the most radical elements of her party” in selecting Walz over Shapiro, and that her decision was influenced by antisemitism.

Will Walz and Vance debate? Vance said he will, though the candidates likely won’t commit before Walz officially becomes the VP nominee at the Democratic National Convention in two weeks.

What happens now? Both campaigns will turn their attention to the Midwest, as Harris and Vance head to Wisconsin for another round of dueling rallies.

For a moment, he was the Montco kid-turned-VP contender. Now, he’s back to being known as the governor of Pennsylvania.

🔵 Shapiro racked up scores of endorsements from local politicians and labor unions, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Philadelphia Building Trades leaders, in the weeks leading up to Harris’ VP announcement.

🔵 Those leaders’ reactions to Harris’ choice Tuesday ranged from deflated disappointment to resolute support for the Democratic ticket. Even some of those who wanted a hometown nominee say they still see the Walz pick as a win, citing his support for unions and his relatability.

🔵 “He’s like a fishing hole, hunting, cabin guy,” the head of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO told The Inquirer. “Honestly, other than Josh Shapiro, I don’t know that there’s a more Pennsylvania sort of person.”

Here’s what Philly-area Democrats said about Shapiro, Walz, and the Harris campaign moving forward.

This isn’t the last we’ll see of Shapiro this election cycle. At the Philly rally, he vowed to spend the next few months “working my tail off to make sure we make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America.”

Photo of the day

