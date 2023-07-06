Investigating the Kingsessing mass shooting | Morning Newsletter

There’s likely to be a chance of showers and thunderstorms hitting us in the afternoon. Expect some patchy fog with a high of 90. It’s been an unsettling weather week so far, with South Jersey pounded by thunderstorm “microbursts” on the Fourth of July.

Our lead story is a package of Inquirer coverage of the Kingsessing mass shooting that killed five and injured two children Monday night. Below is what we know so far.

More on this, including the latest developments, can be found on Inquirer.com.

A gunman dressed in a bulletproof vest and carrying an “AR-15-style” rifle went on a shooting rampage Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia killing five people and injuring two children.

The victims are identified as Da’Juan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 21; Ralph Moralis, 59; Dymir Stanton, 29; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31. The names of the wounded were not released.

The latest news is about the suspect who committed one of the deadliest mass shootings in Philadelphia history:

Officials said they believe Carriker fired randomly at civilians on the street.

Where do we go from here? That’s an open question but:

What you should know today

Philadelphia is on its way to pay more than a quarter of a billion dollars as the municipal government struggles with severe understaffing.

The city will have spent $258 million of its $6 billion budget on overtime in the fiscal year that ended Friday.

Perspective: This is 25% more than when the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA) criticized the city for overtime spending three years ago and required Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to make a reduction plan.

The reasons: In the years since, the coronavirus pandemic and the “Great Resignation” didn’t help. The city saw a mass exodus of workers.

The result: About 4,600 jobs across the municipal government are empty. Remaining employees have been raking in staggering amounts of overtime, in part to make up for lost work.

Keep reading for a data breakdown of how much the city is paying in overtime compared to previous years. And when you’re done with that, we also compiled the five ways Philly can fix its short-staffing problem, according to experts and city officials. .

👀 Watching: Ukraine and Russia accused each other of planning to attack Europe’s biggest nuclear plant.

🦖Uncovering: The reason why 20 dinosaurs showed up on top of two Center City high-rises.

