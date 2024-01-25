Allegations of ‘arbitrary’ school discipline | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

A South Jersey high school student was suspended for eight days after getting into a fight. That turned out to be indefinite. Our lead story explores the costly legal battle that transpired and a case that is now under federal investigation.

Last March, Sania Anderson was suspended from Kingsway High after she joined a cafeteria fight.

Anderson, now 16, said she was trying to break up a fight among a group of girls when she was struck twice in the head by one of those students. The Gloucester County school district says Anderson punched a student several times, and that other students and staff members were injured while attempting to break up the fight.

The suspension was supposed to last eight days, but the district instead placed her on long-term suspension, citing “the egregious nature” of her conduct.

Nearly 12 months have passed and Anderson is still barred from school.

A legal dispute emerged between Anderson’s mother, Naimah Howard, and the Gloucester County school system. Not only does Howard contend that the district is retaliating against her daughter because Howard challenged the punishment, she also says racial bias played a role in the severity of her daughter’s punishment.

In her own words: “This was an isolated incident. Nothing in her academic record showed that she needs this type of intervention,” said Howard, 40. “This is wrong on all levels.”

This case is now the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, making it one of nearly a dozen pending cases in New Jersey alleging discriminatory discipline.

Keep reading for more on the increased scrutiny on how schools discipline Black and Latino students as this local legal battle continues.

Garces Trading Co., the cafe and mini-market in the lobby of the Kimmel Center, has called it quits.

And the future seems murky for Volvér, the posh Jose Garces restaurant on the Kimmel’s Spruce Street side.

In a joint statement to The Inquirer, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc. (POKC) and restaurant operator Ideation Hospitality described Garces Trading’s closing as a mutual decision.

The cafe had become “a financial burden,” an executive for the restaurant said.

Read on for details of the closure one year into operation.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which Philly star will be the next recipient of Temple University’s prestigious 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award?

A) Kevin Hart

B) Quinta Brunson

C) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

D) Tina Fey

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

🦪 Reviewing: Philly’s 2024 James Beard Nominees with Craig LaBan.

⛪ Hearing: Some Fishtown residents aren’t happy this church is ringing its bells again.

👀 Watching: What’s next for the Birds now that we know Nick Sirianni is returning as head coach.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This Phillies slugger is moving on to the Brewers

KINS SHY ROSH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Dan Tureck who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Colman Domingo.

Photo of the day

🐦 Are you looking out for the rare painted bunting? It rarely stops by Philly, so it’s no surprise the colorful visitor is catching everyone’s attention this week.

