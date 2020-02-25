Thousands gathered in Los Angeles yesterday for a memorial service honoring Lower Merion alum and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. In Philly, some residents will vote today in a special election to replace their state rep for the second time in as many years. And in Washington, the Supreme Court announced it would hear a case involving the City of Philadelphia and a Catholic foster care agency that does not place children with same-sex couples.
Vanessa Bryant offered a poignant speech about her husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna yesterday at a packed memorial service for them in L.A. “God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other,” she said. “He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi.”
Among the speakers were basketball legends ranging from Bryant’s teammate Shaquille O’Neal to WNBA star Diana Taurasi and college coach Geno Auriemma. Michael Jordan also spoke about Bryant, calling him his “little brother” and saying that he “wanted to be the best big brother that [he] could be.”
In the last year, the number of immigrants in Pennsylvania who will be able to cast ballots in November surged 7.9%, according to a bipartisan research organization. The group found that Pennsylvania was ranked 17th among states in percentage growth of eligible immigrant voters. But unlike many of the states ranked ahead of it, Pennsylvania is a battleground state that could ultimately swing the election.
Two things remain to be seen: how many of those eligible voters have registered or will register and then cast ballots, and to which candidates those votes will go.
The key question in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia is whether the city violated Catholic Social Services’ religious freedom rights when it canceled a contract with the agency because it refuses to place foster children with same-sex couples. The case is named for Sharon Fulton, a longtime foster parent with the Catholic group, who sued Philadelphia.
The city won twice in lower courts, which upheld the decision to stop placing children with Catholic Social Services. The Supreme Court announced yesterday it would hear the arguments sometime in the fall. It’s the first case on the subject since gay marriage was legalized in 2015.
- Before Democrats can get the revenge they seek against newly minted GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey, they have to pick a candidate to challenge him. Currently, there are six candidates in the running.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will investigate alleged conflicts in Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s handling of appeals in the case of convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal.
- Every Pennsylvania voter can vote by mail starting with the April 28 primary. But what happens if you vote absentee and then your candidate drops out?
- West Philly residents will vote today in a special election after another Democrat was forced to resign after being convicted of a crime.
- SEPTA says that overcrowding and delays on the Market-Frankford Line yesterday were not caused by the elimination of skip-stop service.
- An ex-City Council member had said she wouldn’t enroll in a program that allows municipal workers to pick a retirement date up to four years in the future to get pension payments in an interest-bearing account and earn a salary at the same time. Well, after taking a newly created city job, she has apparently applied to enroll in the program.
- 😍My colleague Ellen Gray spoke with actor Jason Segel about how he fell for Philly and why he made his new TV show here.
- 🥃A 61-year-old woman insisted she had not been drinking. But multiple tests found alcohol in her urine, causing her to be rejected for a liver transplant. Then, doctors learned her bladder was brewing alcohol.
- 📦Despite protests, Delaware is going to give Amazon millions in taxpayer subsidies for a massive warehouse.
- 🏈The Eagles and the rest of the NFL are in Indianapolis this week at the NFL scouting combine. And for team president Howie Roseman, this week is always about more than just the draft.
- 🎤Live Nation fired back at its landlord at the Met Philadelphia. The concert promoter said in a legal filing that the theater owner was trying to earn “more under the lease than what he bargained for” through a lawsuit regarding ticket sales and revenue.
- ☀️A solar farm in Texas will supply four Pennsylvania colleges with “virtual” renewable energy. Here’s how that works.
“He can still take what his mama gave him and thrust it toward a rival pitcher unsuspecting of his jelly. That party favor tongue still unfurls from an abbreviated snout. He can still shake his tail feathers, though they’re now a paler shade of blue.” — writes Paul Montgomery, a writer from Northeast Philly, about the subtle changes made to the Phillie Phanatic and whether they were made to avoid paying the mascot’s creators.
- Ana Meyers, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, writes about two things Gov. Tom Wolf should do regarding charter schools and school choice generally.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about a movement that urges towns to “opt out” of gun laws.
- The Philadelphia Tribune reported on the Penn Museum’s hiring refugees to work as docents.
- How can we be good? The New York Times got answers from a therapist, monk, CEO, and others.
- Nearly 45 weeks pregnant, a woman wanted to have a “freebirth” with no doctors. “I think I brainwashed myself with the internet," she told NBC News.
The Museum of the American Revolution will tell the story of New Jersey’s inclusive voting rights — in the 1700s. Later this year, the museum will open the exhibit called “When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807.”