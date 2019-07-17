If you thought this summer was already hot, well, it’s about to get hotter. Starting today and lasting through the weekend, a potentially dangerous heat wave is coming to town, with possible triple-digit temperatures feeling even warmer because of the humidity. Also heating up: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s crusade against the death penalty, as he asked the state Supreme Court this week to declare the punishment unconstitutional. And, in other news, reporter Stacey Burling examines the complexities of hoarding disorders, and how you can effectively help someone in your life who may be struggling with clutter.