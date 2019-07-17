If you thought this summer was already hot, well, it’s about to get hotter. Starting today and lasting through the weekend, a potentially dangerous heat wave is coming to town, with possible triple-digit temperatures feeling even warmer because of the humidity. Also heating up: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s crusade against the death penalty, as he asked the state Supreme Court this week to declare the punishment unconstitutional. And, in other news, reporter Stacey Burling examines the complexities of hoarding disorders, and how you can effectively help someone in your life who may be struggling with clutter.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
It affects 3 to 6 percent of Americans, up to 77,000 people in Philadelphia alone, and can lead to isolation, eviction, and compromised safety.
Hoarding disorder is a complex condition that needs more attention, experts say, and its challenges mount as people age. In the Philadelphia area, several groups and task forces are working with self-professed hoarders to clear their clutter, focusing on solutions like “harm reduction” over complete cleanouts, which won’t solve problems in the long term.
Is there a hoarder in your life? Remember, subject experts say, the problem didn’t start overnight, and it won’t be fixed overnight, either. But, there are ways you can help someone overwhelmed by their stuff — and it’s all about setting goals and making progress.
It’s time for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to declare the death penalty unconstitutional, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday, calling the punishment racially biased, arbitrary, and discriminatory against the poor.
The progressive prosecutor’s office filed a brief in response to a Philadelphia death-row inmate’s petition in a case that could have far-reaching ramifications, asking the court to invoke its King’s Bench power and strike down the death penalty. The Office of Attorney General has said the issue should be resolved in the legislature, not the courts.
When Krasner took office in 2018, he vowed to “never” seek the death penalty. A May Inquirer analysis found that the former civil rights lawyer has taken steps or signaled a willingness to overturn more than one-third of the death sentences for the then-45 Philadelphia convicted murderers on death row.
Gentrification. Depending on whom you ask, the controversial term can be synonymous with displacement or urban renewal, and some argue the word should be retired altogether.
But according to a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the consequences of gentrification for original neighborhood residents are often better than they are typically perceived.
The study, which takes a national look at gentrification, offers a rather upbeat portrait of neighborhood change using U.S. Census microdata — something that the researchers acknowledge cannot quantify the emotional, nonmonetary costs associated with gentrification.
- Hahnemann University Hospital’s owners have said the debt-ridden institution would stay open until Sept. 6, but a new timeline announced Tuesday evening indicates the hospital will continue to sharply reduce operations long before then. The hospital’s emergency room closes to critical cases today.
- Philadelphia, a “sanctuary city,” has joined a program to provide lawyers to undocumented immigrants — a key factor in whether they can stay in the United States and fight in the courts, or are quickly shipped out of the country.
- On Tuesday night, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was one of only four Republicans to vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s most controversial recent tweets as racist — breaking with his party to support a resolution criticizing the president’s weekend attack on four Democratic Congresswomen of color. Earlier in the day, at a press conference in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney didn’t mince words when suggesting where he believes Trump came from.
- Philadelphia set its 2020 property values in March, and notified taxpayers of changes in April. But for 30,000 property owners, notices of tax changes just arrived in the mail a couple weeks ago, bringing unwelcome increases to the bills of thousands of Philly taxpayers who thought they were in the clear.
- Around 1,000 people, mostly women, waving flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” hats convened at the Valley Forge Casino Resort Tuesday, kicking off the national “Women for Trump” campaign — an effort in which Pennsylvania female voters play an “integral” part, organizers said. And, according to columnist Maria Panaritis, this army is primed for battle.
- Meek Mill was back in court Tuesday afternoon, but it will take time to determine how much closer the celebrity rapper may have moved toward his long-desired goal of removing a decade-old conviction from his record.
- There’s a new cowboy in town. Idris Elba and his latest project, Ghetto Cowboy, will ride into North Philly next month, and he’s looking to cast a co-star with equestrian experience.
- Don’t let the stifling heat prevent you from raising your heart rate. Reporter Grace Dickinson breaks down the best ways to work out this summer, no gym membership required. If you’re headed to the pool, check out these exercises for becoming a stronger swimmer.
- Venus Bennett, the shaggy Swedish briard from the Main Line who helped reverse an inherited form of blindness in humans, has died. But, her contributions to medicine live on.
- Winning a second World Cup wasn’t the only goal Julie Ertz recently accomplished. The United States National Women’s Soccer star also became a published author. Come fall, her husband, Eagle Zach Ertz, is set to follow in her literary footsteps.
- The days of VHS rentals are ending in Bucks County. After nearly four decades of being kind and rewinding, The Video Store in Levittown is closing up shop in September.
“Rapinoe gives me hope that more women, including myself, will worry less about others’ opinions and worry more that topics often treated like taboos in mainstream platforms — such as the LGBTQ+ community, sexism, and political opposition — are addressed head-on.” — Staff writer Carmina Hachenburg on why Megan Rapinoe will not stop giving American women hope.
- Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, one thing is clear: Women can count on Trump to deliver for them, posits Pam Bondi, former attorney general of Florida and cochair of the official Women for Trump coalition.
- Young Jewish activists chanting “Never again!” and blocking streets to protest the Trump administration’s detention centers say it could be a long, hot summer as horror stories and shocking images beamed back from the border in Texas and Arizona continue to only get worse, writes columnist Will Bunch.
- The First State officially raised its smoking age from 18 to 21 Tuesday. But, the Delaware News Journal asks, will the change have any real impact on young smokers?
- Of the hundreds of Philadelphia cops accused of making racist or otherwise offensive Facebook posts, 153 have received at least one civilian complaint since 2015, records obtained by WHYY and Billy Penn reveal.
- For decades, the exterior of the legendary Trocadero Theatre has been on both the Philadelphia and the National Register of Historic Places. But will the interior of the century-old building get a historical designation, too? Hidden City Philadelphia takes a look inside the Troc.
With dogs, cats, and sometimes chickens flying copilot, volunteers at this nonprofit transport precious cargo every day via private plane across the East Coast — providing free, first-class flights to no-kill shelters and furever homes.