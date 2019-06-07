Let me get this straight: Five Below, the Philly-based discount chain named after its $5 or less pricing strategy, is considering price hikes. Smart. That shouldn’t cause customer confusion or spur an identity crisis. And you know what? It was probably inevitable anyway. Everyone knows there’s only one great deal under $5, and that’s an unlimited digital subscription to Inquirer.com.

The last death-row inmate at Eastern State Penitentiary returns after 50 years in prison

The last time that Samuel Barlow visited Eastern State Penitentiary, he arrived surrounded by six or seven guards — an escort designed, as he understood it, to make other inmates view him as dangerous.

At the time, he was just a teenager, but he and a co-defendant would become the last death-row inmates at Philadelphia’s infamous prison, built to inspire penitence in 1829 and shuttered in 1970.

“They would go to extremes to make you feel like you were on death row. It didn’t feel like it to me,” Barlow, 68, told reporter Samantha Melamed. “I couldn’t envision sitting in the electric chair, frying. ... As a kid, you can’t even see to next week half the time. So you can’t see yourself getting electrocuted.”

In April, Gov. Tom Wolf commuted Barlow’s sentence. He was released to a Community Correction Center just over three weeks ago — and on Wednesday evening, he walked through the open front gate of Eastern State and gazed up at the steep stone walls.

Organ transplant recipients balance guilt and gratitude

Alin Gragossian, a third-year emergency medicine resident at Drexel University, received a heart transplant in January, less than a month after she went to the emergency room for a nagging cough and sudden shortness of breath.

Four months after the surgery, Gragossian told reporter Aneri Pattani that having someone else's organs and knowing that someone's death gave you life can be a lot to process.

“I am so lucky to be freely breathing this fresh air,” she wrote on a blog started to share her transplant experience. “I am feeling so guilty, though. These were supposed to be her breaths.”

Five Below considers charging more money

Would you spend $10 at Five Below?

The Philadelphia-based discount chain is considering price increases on $1 to $4 items, as well as increasing some $5 items to $5.25 or $5.55.

Five Below will test these higher prices in some locations with the expectation that they would roll out across the company’s 789 stores before the end of the summer.

But will the name change?

Opinions

Fascists Return
Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, MN
Fascists Return

“Trump’s reckless disregard for the rule of law is screaming out for an immediate impeachment inquiry, an accelerated legal fight to get information out, and messaging to the American people that this is our worst constitutional crisis since the Civil War. That should have started weeks ago. Testimony from John Dean is just more throat clearing.” — Columnist Will Bunch on the news that House Democrats are trying to jump-start their stalled investigation of the Trump presidency by summoning a forgotten name from the past.

Lenny Robinson, one of the founders of the WAC Wissahickon Cares Homework Club, high fives a student as they enter Ambler Borough Hall in Ambler, Pa.to participate in Homework Cares.

In Ambler, a school custodian and teacher team up to create a space for kids in need of extra help to finish their homework, learn English, and build social skills and confidence.