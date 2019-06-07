“Trump’s reckless disregard for the rule of law is screaming out for an immediate impeachment inquiry, an accelerated legal fight to get information out, and messaging to the American people that this is our worst constitutional crisis since the Civil War. That should have started weeks ago. Testimony from John Dean is just more throat clearing.” — Columnist Will Bunch on the news that House Democrats are trying to jump-start their stalled investigation of the Trump presidency by summoning a forgotten name from the past.