This could be the year of Latina representation | Morning Newsletter

By this point, I’m sure you’ve already seen the biggest news in the country: Donald Trump got indicted last night. He will be the first former president to be charged with a crime. We will continue to update information as we have it, so be sure to catch the latest developments at Inquirer.com.

But in local news, our lead story explains why this could finally be the year the city elects a Latina to a citywide office.

Latinos make up 15% of Philadelphia’s population, but hold just one of 17 Council seats.

The upcoming May 16 Democratic primary presents an opportunity for Philly’s Latino community — women in particular — to increase their representation in City Hall.

There are three Latina candidates running for citywide races. Former Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez is the first Latina to run in the Democratic mayoral primary, while Erika Almirón and Luz Colón are competing for five at-large seats in the Democratic primary.

None have been endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party, though Almirón was among a handful of candidates “recommended” for one of the five at-large Council seats.

Honorable mention: Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who won a special election last year to fill Quiñones Sánchez’s seat, is facing off with social worker Andrés Celin to represent the 7th District.

Keep reading to learn more information about the rise of Latina candidates.

What you should know today

I have a confession.

When it was finally time to go back to the office after years of remote work, I blankly stared at my closet. My thoughts ranged from “What’s the dress code again?” to “Those slacks are professional but they do not look comfortable.”

Our resident columnist Elizabeth Wellington had a similar revelation and decided to update her wardrobe.

She visited 10 specialty stores in Philadelphia and the burbs and asked stylists for tips.

Bring a blazer. The right one will pull your look together. Wear wide-leg trousers. They’re elegant and any style features elastic waistbands. Opt for dark-denim jeans. The frayed jeans should only be for the weekend.

Keep reading for more tips to revamp your hybrid work clothes.

Photo of the day

