If you’re looking to use a gender-neutral bathroom at Philadelphia’s City Hall, be prepared to hike to the seventh floor and search for it under flickering lights straight out of a horror film. New legislation may change that, however, requiring gender-neutral restrooms throughout the building and promoting a more inclusive space. But, dim the lights, back to horror films: a simple elevator ride to a wedding reception at Two Liberty Place went terribly awry this weekend after party-goers became trapped in the 100-degree car for hours, sucking available oxygen from a small opening in the door. And their only way out was up, climbing through the top and across other elevator cars — 40 feet in the air. In other news, lead has been found at two more city playgrounds, though officials say there’s no cause for alarm.