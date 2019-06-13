If you’re looking to use a gender-neutral bathroom at Philadelphia’s City Hall, be prepared to hike to the seventh floor and search for it under flickering lights straight out of a horror film. New legislation may change that, however, requiring gender-neutral restrooms throughout the building and promoting a more inclusive space. But, dim the lights, back to horror films: a simple elevator ride to a wedding reception at Two Liberty Place went terribly awry this weekend after party-goers became trapped in the 100-degree car for hours, sucking available oxygen from a small opening in the door. And their only way out was up, climbing through the top and across other elevator cars — 40 feet in the air. In other news, lead has been found at two more city playgrounds, though officials say there’s no cause for alarm.
The largest municipal building in the United States, Philadelphia City Hall has seven floors, close to 700 rooms, more than a million square feet — and one gender-neutral bathroom, tucked away on its seventh floor.
While Philadelphia has for years implemented policies aimed at improving gender-neutral bathroom access for transgender and gender nonconforming youths and adults, critics say City Hall itself has failed to make gender-neutral bathrooms truly accessible. Legislation introduced this week would change that, requiring at least one gender-neutral restroom on each of the building’s seven publicly accessible floors, a move proponents say will establish City Hall as a space that’s accommodating to transgender and gender nonconforming employees and visitors.
Lead, tied to numerous developmental problems in children, has been found at two more city playgrounds — East Poplar in North Philadelphia and Disston in Tacony, city officials said Wednesday.
Testing at both parks showed lead paint on playground equipment — likely applied by volunteers and not approved by the Parks and Recreation Department, officials said.
The news comes a week after the city closed the athletic field at Chew Playground in Point Breeze after elevated levels of lead were found in the soil. Though three city parks have been closed due to the discovery of lead in recent weeks, officials say there is no cause for alarm.
It was supposed to be a happy night, a wedding reception for Brian and Kiley Stevenson’s closest friends at the R2L Restaurant on the 37th floor of Two Liberty Place.
But the fourteen people — ranging in age from 32 to 72 — who stepped into the elevator of the Philadelphia high-rise Saturday never made it to the wedding party on the 37th floor, instead ascending a few floors, dropping 15 feet, and becoming trapped in the elevator car amid sizzling temperatures and little air to breathe for 3½ hours.
At one point, the passengers became so desperate for air that they stood on top of each other and pressed their faces to a small opening in the car’s door to suck in any available oxygen from the elevator’s shaft. Staff writer Ellie Rushing tells the tale of terror at Two Liberty Place.
- Even the White House’s fleet of helicopters is not enough to save Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky Aircraft plant near Coatesville, which told its 465 workers last week of its plan to shutter the plant. And civic stewards and politicians who worked to keep the company happy are downright angry over the news, writes columnist Maria Panaritis.
- Pennsylvania has approved its first “mini-casino." The half-size Hollywood Casino would sit on the edge of Berks County and Lancaster County’s Amish country, where some have objected to it as an insult to a deeply religious community.
- Powassan virus — a tick-borne illness — is on the rise in New Jersey, and Pennsylvania has the highest number of Lyme disease cases in the U.S. since 2000. If you find one of the bloodsuckers on your body, this lab will test it for disease, for free.
- Pennsylvania has the third-highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the country, a study measuring the effectiveness of state health systems around the United States has found.
- Thanks to a $6 million state bailout for the struggling Camden City School District, the Veterans Memorial Family School — previously slated to close this month — will remain open for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Large protests in Hong Kong turned violent Wednesday, as police used tear gas against students and civil rights activists crossing barriers to protest the government’s attempts to push through a bill permitting extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China. Americans who fear for the future of American democracy should be inspired by Hong Kong’s massive pro-democracy demonstrations, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.
- Bring out your finest whites, your own tables, chairs, cutlery, dishware, food, cleanup, etc., and prepare to be surprised: pop-up picnic Diner en Blanc is back for another year at a new, secret location.
- After years of touting new roller-coasters and rides, Six Flags Great Adventure has found a new place in the sun. The amusement park announced Wednesday that it will now run completely on solar power, becoming the largest “net metered” solar project in New Jersey, and one of the world’s first solar-powered theme parks.
- Breakfast in Philly is on the rise, writes food critic Craig LaBan, and these are the places worth waking up for.
- After 21 years of trying, a 64-year-old North Philadelphia woman succeeded in earning her GED this May. During her graduation speech, she told her class just how she “made the choice to keep going.”
- Say goodbye to SugarHouse. A rebrand is in the cards for the Fishtown casino, soon to be known as Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
- From cheesesteaks in Camden to salt water taffy in Atlantic City, New Jersey residents and visitors can now walk — and eat — in Anthony Bourdain’s footsteps. The late chef, author, and TV host’s food trail has been officially approved by the Garden State.
“Know that the moment will come, in the not-so-distant future, when you see the skyline over the Ben Franklin Bridge, and your heart will swell. Or when you disembark at 30th Street Station, inhale the sweet stench of the Schuylkill Expressway, and not have to remind yourself it’s pronounced ‘Skookle.’ The moment will come when you realize you’re home.” — Columnist Mike Newall’s advice to New York transplants on understanding Gritty and making friends with Philly neighbors.
- A new Rutgers study proves that black doesn’t crack and that beauty is more than skin-deep, writes columnist Elizabeth Wellington.
- Philly’s councilmanic prerogative is the de facto law of the land that governs the land disposition process. But that process is not set in stone, and there are a number of ways to make it better, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.
- Forget pineapple on pizza, what’s the consensus on pickles on your pie? PhillyVoice has the details on how you can get a free slice of Barra Rosa’s “Philly Dilly.”
- From a metal stool in a North Philly bike shop, 62-year-old Larry Kane watches the neighborhood, calling out unsavory behavior, joking with his neighbors, and keeping an eye on the changing block. Hidden City Philadelphia profiles the “Mayor of Girard Avenue.”
- Philadelphia’s Giant Heirloom store is apologizing after posting a sign stating the grocer would halt its alcohol sales during last weekend’s Odunde Festival, billed as “the largest African American street festival held in the country.” Giant told Philadelphia Magazine it was trying to comply with orders for a dry event from organizers and police, but police say they never made such an order.