Curbing mural vandalism | Morning Newsletter

It’s finally Friday. There’ll be a mix of sun and clouds, and temps will barely hit 60 degrees.

A flood advisory is in effect for Philly and the Shore — but there’s no rain in sight. Tony Wood explains why we can blame the supermoon.

The “Godfather of graffiti” and legendary street artist Darryl McCray wants to stop the vandalism of Philadelphia’s murals. Our top story highlights his efforts to halt the desecration.

Plus, SEPTA’s highly anticipated Bus Revolution has been postponed, marking another casualty of the transportation authority’s financial straits.

Let’s get into the news to start your weekend.

Darryl “Cornbread” McCray is a big part of the reason Philadelphia is called the “Mural Capital of the World.”

As a teen, McCray built his reputation as the “king of the walls.” His art inspired a wave of artists in the city and beyond in the 1960s and ‘70s, and made its mark on the hip-hop revolution. McCray is also celebrated for his contributions to the world of street art.

Now, the Brewerytown native is begging people to stop the random defacing of murals that define his beloved hometown.

In McCray’s own words: “It’s the vandals that ruin the art. We have renegades who just don’t care. They’re even putting their names on the defaced murals.”

Back in 2013, McCray started a Graffiti Summit for people to come together and tackle this problem. He has worked with people like Mural Arts executive director Jane Golden, who says Mural Arts has spent thousands of dollars to clean up the mess.

Read on for Earl Hopkins’ story on McCray’s quest to protect the city’s works and end the destruction of its art.

The long-planned reorganization of SEPTA bus routes is on hold.

The indefinite “suspension” comes as SEPTA plans to increase fares and cut services next year.

🚏 What SEPTA is saying: “If we have to do the service cuts, we can’t do Bus Revolution because we’d be cutting so much of the existing network,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. “We’d be moving in the opposite direction” of the program’s intent, he said.

🚏 The Bus Revolution, explained: An overhaul of SEPTA’s bus network for the first time in six decades. It’s designed to streamline service and make trips more frequent and reliable.

🚏 Off the rails: Between an operating budget deficit, soaring costs, and the failure of Harrisburg to deliver more funds for public transportation, explore our timeline of SEPTA’s funding woes.

🚏 In other news: Talks continue between SEPTA and the Transport Workers Union, with no contract and no strike.

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald has the latest.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from reporter TyLisa C. Johnson on the history of the city’s library system and why it’s called the “Free Library.”

Prior to 1894, Philadelphia had no free public libraries. Private libraries were only accessible to residents who could afford them. Here’s the full explanation.

🤔 Considering: America’s proclivity for a certain type of masculinity.

🐷 Anticipating: Pig & Khao, the pork-heavy Thai-Filipino restaurant coming to Kensington.

🚗 Wondering: Where parking fits in Swedesboro’s big downtown redevelopment project.

🐘 Meeting: Pennsylvania’s two new GOP members of Congress, who flipped two seats held by Democrats.

