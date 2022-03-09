Try to make the most of what’s going to be a cold, snowy, and rainy Wednesday within a crazy week of weather.

Today we’re talking “road diets,” a term used to describe reducing the number of lanes on a street, such as the planned redesign of Washington Avenue – and now a reimagining of Lehigh Avenue. 🔒

And we have the latest in the police killing of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio, including the police commissioner’s plans to terminate the officer who fired the fatal shot.

On the list of Philly roads in desperate need of reimagining, Washington Avenue isn’t even among the worst – despite the hoopla surrounding its redesign.

Lehigh Avenue has long been a dangerous corridor, with twice as many deaths from traffic crashes between 2014 and 2018 compared with Washington Avenue. Roosevelt Boulevard remains the most deadly arterial in the city, with 62 fatal crashes in the same time period.

Lehigh Avenue is next up as city planners hope to learn from the successes and failures of the Washington Avenue plan and improve communication between residents and advocates. The city also must grapple with the larger economic and racial disparities in the neighborhoods surrounding Lehigh Avenue.

Our architecture critic, Inga Saffron, took a bike ride across Lehigh, noting the dangerous pain points and how Lehigh Avenue has truly become North Philly’s dividing line.🔒

The Philadelphia police officer who fired the shot that killed 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio will be terminated, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said yesterday. Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday’s news conference:

Who fired the fatal shot? Outlaw declined to identify the officer who fired the shot, but police sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said the officer was Esdaul Mendoza, a five-year veteran assigned to a task force in South Philadelphia.

Why is the officer being fired? The officer will be suspended Friday for 30 days with the intent to dismiss, Outlaw said, which is the standard process in the police union contract. And while Outlaw did not go into specifics, she noted: “It was clear that the use-of-force policy was violated.”

What’s the official police policy? Officers are not justified in using deadly force solely if a suspect resists arrest or attempts to escape. Other factors are supposed to be taken into consideration, such as whether a suspect was armed, or posed an immediate threat to an officer. Police said TJ had fired a shot into an unmarked police car and had taken off running.

Policy particular to this incident: Officers should not shoot at a fleeing suspect “who presents no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury.” The District Attorney’s Office has also begun a probe for potential criminal charges.

Our reporters Chris Palmer and Max Marin deliver more details.

It’s safe to say the woman featured in today’s question has a soft spot for animals. Laurie Zaleski, who owns and operates Funny Farm Animal Rescue in New Jersey, has taken in her fair share of creatures. But the number might shock you. Today’s question: How many animals has Zaleski’s Funny Farm housed? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. 200

b. 500

c. 600

d. 1,000

🏈 Realizing: The dream of having former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson under center here in Philly is exactly that. A dream.

😡 Reading: How fake “fact checks” are being used to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

🎨 Admiring: The deep thoughts in this tweet of an 1891 painting by the Philadelphia-born artist Sarah Paxton Ball Dodson.

The history of this iconic North Broad Street architectural gem has quite a backstory.

EVIL RAID ON RENI

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Bill Easley from Philadelphia, who correctly guessed ALLEN IVERSON as Monday’s answer.

