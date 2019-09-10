There’s another Joe with Pennsylvania ties running for president. Aside from Biden, there’s Sestak, a former congressperson from Delaware County. Despite his low polling numbers (he recently celebrated getting 1% in a poll), his consistent grassroots campaigning has made an impression on some Iowa Democrats. Also, the way Pennsylvania handles commuting life sentences could be headed for a change that’s being led by the state’s lieutenant governor.

A record 21 people with life sentences are up for commutation in Pennsylvania. Is this the sign of a new era for the Board of Pardons?

Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman is set on restoring second chances for those sentenced to life in prison who did not actually take a life themselves. “I think it’s critical that we examine that and, when it merits it, make sure we give them another chance to rebuild their lives and contribute to society,” he said in an interview.

That sentiment will be showcased during public hearings set to begin tomorrow for the largest number of lifers up for commutation that anyone can remember: 21 men and women. They’ve all served decades in prison and are recommended by the state’s Department of Corrections for release. Fetterman is also looking to usher in a change in the commutation process through backing a potential constitutional amendment.

Joe Sestak thinks he can go from an Econo Lodge in Iowa to the White House

When the top-polling Democrats running for president take the stage for a debate on Thursday, Joe Sestak will not be one of them. He’ll be on his way to Iowa, to the Econo Lodge in Des Moines where he spent most of his summer campaigning.

“Every time I turned around, he was at the same event,” said one county Democratic chair. “He shows up everywhere." The retired Navy admiral and former congressman from Delaware County just celebrated earning 1% in a recent poll, crediting his grassroots approach.

“People have gotten so caught up in virtual worlds that they’ve lost jobs, money, and loved ones in the real world. Reports from South Korea and Alabama tell stories of parents so engrossed in gaming that they neglected and even starved their own children.” — Petros Levounis, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and James Sherer, a third-year-psychiatry resident, write about the severity of internet addiction.

A sign reads "Historic Tree" at City Avenue and 71st Street.

Your Daily Dose of | A Mystery Sign

A “Historic Tree” sign on City Avenue in Overbrook leads to nowhere. While the arrow on the sign points down 71st Street, there are no further directions or markers. The tree referenced on the sign has since disappeared and no one knows what happened to it.