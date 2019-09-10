There’s another Joe with Pennsylvania ties running for president. Aside from Biden, there’s Sestak, a former congressperson from Delaware County. Despite his low polling numbers (he recently celebrated getting 1% in a poll), his consistent grassroots campaigning has made an impression on some Iowa Democrats. Also, the way Pennsylvania handles commuting life sentences could be headed for a change that’s being led by the state’s lieutenant governor.
Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman is set on restoring second chances for those sentenced to life in prison who did not actually take a life themselves. “I think it’s critical that we examine that and, when it merits it, make sure we give them another chance to rebuild their lives and contribute to society,” he said in an interview.
That sentiment will be showcased during public hearings set to begin tomorrow for the largest number of lifers up for commutation that anyone can remember: 21 men and women. They’ve all served decades in prison and are recommended by the state’s Department of Corrections for release. Fetterman is also looking to usher in a change in the commutation process through backing a potential constitutional amendment.
When the top-polling Democrats running for president take the stage for a debate on Thursday, Joe Sestak will not be one of them. He’ll be on his way to Iowa, to the Econo Lodge in Des Moines where he spent most of his summer campaigning.
“Every time I turned around, he was at the same event,” said one county Democratic chair. “He shows up everywhere." The retired Navy admiral and former congressman from Delaware County just celebrated earning 1% in a recent poll, crediting his grassroots approach.
- Haverford officials reinstated the Bon Air Fire Company after it changed course and accepted the resignation of a member who admitted he tried to join the extremist organization Proud Boys. Haverford Township shuttered the 37-member fire company last week.
- Mayor Kenney wants to have a permanent police commissioner by the end of the year.
- Gregory Eells, the head of counseling and psychological services at Penn, died by suicide yesterday at a Center City building. He was 52.
- Last year, around 14 million U.S. households were food insecure, meaning that they didn’t have enough food during the year to foster active, healthy living for a family. That figure is actually decreasing, but some are scared that the Trump administration’s proposals could reverse the trend.
- Starting next week, Pennsylvania will let you request an absentee ballot online.
- A city department that has been plagued by scandal has a new executive director.
“People have gotten so caught up in virtual worlds that they’ve lost jobs, money, and loved ones in the real world. Reports from South Korea and Alabama tell stories of parents so engrossed in gaming that they neglected and even starved their own children.” — Petros Levounis, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and James Sherer, a third-year-psychiatry resident, write about the severity of internet addiction.
- A new media access policy installed by the Kenney administration is “Trump-like” and bad for Philly, writes Muira McCammon, a doctoral and law student at Penn who studies public records laws and investigative journalism in Philadelphia.
- Walmart’s move on guns and ammunition can send a message to Congress, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
