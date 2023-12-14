Penn’s next move | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s been a hectic and contentious few months for the University of Pennsylvania. It seems to have come to a head with president Liz Magill’s resignation last week.

Longtime medical school dean J. Larry Jameson is in place as the University of Pennsylvania’s interim president but the focus will soon pivot to finding a permanent replacement.

Our lead story explains what’s next.

Penn needs to find a new leader.

But when that process begins is anyone’s guess as the Ivy League university is still reeling from the Saturday resignations of both president Liz Magill and board chair Scott L. Bok.

What’s probable: If Penn conducts a national search, which usually takes a minimum of nine months, it’s highly likely Jameson would be in the role through 2024 and quite possibly even through the whole next academic year.

But first, the board of trustees likely would choose a new chair. The university has said that a recommendation for a permanent board chair is expected to be made to the board’s executive committee before the start of the spring semester in January.

Read on to learn more about what finding a new president entails.

Everyone should get a gift for the holiday season, and that includes your pets.

Nearly 90% of U.S. pet parents spend more than usual on their furry friends during the holiday season, with 70% buying their pets gifts, according to a recent survey from personal finance company SoFi. This comes as overall pet spending has increased in recent years, fueled in part by a pandemic spike in animal ownership.

Personally, I’m thinking of getting my cat Poppy a new scratch post but that’s nothing compared to these other pet owners.

Meet the pet parents who shower their fur babies during the holidays with overnight hotel stays, custom photo shoots, and $100 or more in gifts.

