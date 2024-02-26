Don’t wanna be ... all byyyy myyyyself | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’ll have a taste of spring after a sunny but relentlessly cold weekend. But as Cardi B would say, don’t get comfortable. We can tell you what could be next for Philly’s weather patterns as El Niño yields to La Niña and a “blockbuster” hurricane season looms.

I'm recommending you read a top story with staying power today all the way through — all about young people navigating the sweeping loneliness epidemic that so many are experiencing right now.

And in Philadelphia, some are apprehensive about both law enforcement and the city’s plan to end the open-air drug market, while —some are optimistic. Reporters Anna Orso and Max Marin teamed up to lay out what’s going on.

The first “only in Philly” story that I’m featuring from a morning newsletter reader is unique and about Philly’s ability to have chill in certain scenarios.

For people who’ve been spending so much time solo, they’re expressing feelings of social awkwardness — and TikTok chatter’s a poor substitute for the in-person human connection we thrive on. The surgeon general has even warned of a lonely life’s health consequences.

This generation has been coming of age during a strange time for us all to live through. But the emotional distance is not all a product of the coronavirus era. Turns out, isolation was already an issue pre-pandemic, but now it seems that reclusiveness is rising after it. Plenty of local young people we spoke to are feeling in limboland.

Cue interactive in-person events like PowerPoint presentations to try to get your friend set up with a date, sober gatherings, and something one of the experts we spoke with dubbed a “therapy revolution.”

From a TikToker’s quests for interactions with strangers to a roving gathering specifically targeting social anxiety, we look at how young people are navigating loneliness. The vulnerable quotes reporter Hira Qureshi got are simply beautiful. Meet you at her whole piece with the psychology experts and a frog pond.

What you should know today

❓ Pop quiz

Our Inside Johnny Doc’s Trial newsletter authors Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith brought you in the middle of every scene in the courtroom with expert analysis that got to the heart of this story. Recently, Doc and five other union officials and members were charged with stealing more than $654,000 from the local union and its political action committee between 2010 and 2016. What was not a purchase we heard about in court?

A) 🧴Noxzema facial cleanser

B) 🌈 Lucky Charms breakfast cereal

C) 🥯 Bagel Bites

D) 🧸 teddy bears for Toys for Tots

E) 🐯 Katy Perry tickets

Hint: Remember the group known as the kids whose personal errands for Johnny included Target runs? We did use the line “death by a thousand Target receipts.”

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

A brunch destination that pivoted to delivery.

Hint: 🍯 + 🪑 + ❓

ANTOINE SHYEST

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to anagram power player Stacy Stone who correctly guessed Sunday’s answer: Dollar Dog Nights. Hot diggity dog. The hint was “This annual promotion brings out thousands of fans to the ballpark (and for some, it’s an invitation to chaos).”

Photo of the day

Your ‘only in Philly’ story

My now-husband and I were lucky to attend Game 5 of the 2008 World Series (both of them — as you may recall, the rain led to Game 5 being called for weather in the sixth inning, and the remainder of the game was played a few days later).

After Game 5, Part 2 and the Phillies win, there was obviously a lot of celebration and there were lots of happy tears in the stands. We, of course, partied all night long — in the parking lots, where Phillies fans were full of love, in several bars afterward, and everywhere in between ... the city was so alive that night. If my story ended there, it would still be my favorite Philly moment.

As you can imagine, waking up the next morning was nearly impossible and we both had to call out of work. To combat a hangover with breakfast, we headed to Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat in Northern Liberties. The restaurant was packed with folks in their red (some of them perhaps in the same Phillies gear from the previous night!) so we grabbed a seat at the counter.

With our backs facing the restaurant entrance and us chowing down, the place breaks out in a loud slow clap that gradually increased in volume and tempo. We turn around and none other than Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth was waiting for a table with his family. Wearing his World Series Champions hat and dark sunglasses, he proudly acknowledged the cheers with a gentle nod. He proceeded to sit with his family and enjoy his meal, and nobody bothered him.

It could have been Philly pride or the terrible hangover (or both) but I couldn’t help but tear up. — Casey Ann Beck.

