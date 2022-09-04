The weather is so nice I’d want it bottled as perfume.

🇺🇸 The best of the fests: Beyoncé's assistant photographer is still pursuing his own things and it’s adorable. (Of course, Jay-Z started Made in America here in 2012.) Dan DeLuca is back with us this Sunday with the must-see acts today at Made in America.

🥼 Monkeypox vaccine inequity: Monkeypox vaccines have disproportionately gone to white Philadelphians. This clinic sought to balance that.

If it’s Sunday at Made in America, it must be Bad Bunny day. The Puerto Rican rapper-singer and actor — he stars in “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt — who was the most streamed music artist in the world the last two years is the show closer on the second and final day of Jay Z’s annual hip-hop festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

And with Bad Bunny — full name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — atop the bill, it’s set to be the most international day ever at MIA. The act immediately preceding him on Sunday night will be Nigerian pop star Burna Boy. Earlier in the evening, Persian-Swedish R&B Snoh Aalegra will perform, and Dominican rapper Chimbala and Mexican urban corrido band Fuerza Regido both play earlier in the day. Keep reading for his full take on the festival.

What you should know today

