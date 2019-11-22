Philly native George Longshore was killed in 2004 in Washington. Fifteen years later, his memory continues to live on through his family. He was their rock. And they’ve made it their mission to get to the bottom of a murder that has baffled authorities. Also, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and local Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby have been engaged in a war of words stemming from Jenkins’ critique of the Philadelphia Police Department. Now, District Attorney Larry Krasner has entered the fray.

Unsolved murder continues to burn local family 15 years later

George Longshore of Elkins Park was his family’s rock. After witnessing tragedy as children growing up in Port Richmond, George meant even more to his four younger siblings. That’s why his unsolved murder still hurts so much.

In Washington, George’s wife, daughter, and son-in-law were beaten by robbers who shot George outside a wedding reception. That terrible event for the Longshore family took place 15 years ago this month.

In that time, the family has continued to fight to figure out who is responsible for the death. It’s a push for justice that’s led by George’s sister Maryann.

Philly DA Larry Krasner: ‘I stand with Malcolm Jenkins’ on police reform

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has never been afraid to express his views. Recently, he did just that in an op-ed column for The Inquirer. Jenkins wrote that Mayor Jim Kenney should listen to real Philadelphians while selecting the next police commissioner.

Jenkins also took aim at Fraternal Order of Police lodge president John McNesby in the piece. The FOP leader responded by calling Jenkins a “nonresident, washed-up football player."

Krasner jumped into the fray by defending Jenkins and his right to express his opinion. “We have some people, like Malcolm Jenkins, who want to take us up and forward, and we have others — and unfortunately, John McNesby is an example of this — who want to take us down and backward," Krasner said.

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon

Runners from all over the world will be in the City of Brotherly Love this weekend for the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon. The run, one of the country’s premier marathons, attracts about 30,000 participants each year.

If you can’t wait until Sunday to get your running fix, there will be plenty of race-related events all weekend, including a half-marathon, 8K, and a kids’ fun run on Saturday. (I’ll see you at the 8K 😬.)

We’ve rounded up all the information you need for this weekend, including a list of road closures. And we caught up with some local runners to get their secrets to finishing the big 26.2.

Independence Hall in the fall is a thing of beauty. Gorgeous pic, @jwalter211.

Name that University of Pennsylvania facility!
“The hostility toward conservatives in this city is palpable and growing. And unless we start treating philosophical minorities with the same respect we demand for sexual, racial, and ethnic minorities, Philadelphia won’t be a city worth living in next week, let alone 2039.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on the treatment of conservatives in Philadelphia.

Darryl McCray, better known by his tagging name "Cornbread," visits Graffiti Pier.
Philly’s Graffiti Pier has become a symbol of the city’s street art culture. Now, the stretch of land has taken a step toward becoming a public park.