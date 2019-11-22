Philly native George Longshore was killed in 2004 in Washington. Fifteen years later, his memory continues to live on through his family. He was their rock. And they’ve made it their mission to get to the bottom of a murder that has baffled authorities. Also, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and local Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby have been engaged in a war of words stemming from Jenkins’ critique of the Philadelphia Police Department. Now, District Attorney Larry Krasner has entered the fray.
George Longshore of Elkins Park was his family’s rock. After witnessing tragedy as children growing up in Port Richmond, George meant even more to his four younger siblings. That’s why his unsolved murder still hurts so much.
In Washington, George’s wife, daughter, and son-in-law were beaten by robbers who shot George outside a wedding reception. That terrible event for the Longshore family took place 15 years ago this month.
In that time, the family has continued to fight to figure out who is responsible for the death. It’s a push for justice that’s led by George’s sister Maryann.
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has never been afraid to express his views. Recently, he did just that in an op-ed column for The Inquirer. Jenkins wrote that Mayor Jim Kenney should listen to real Philadelphians while selecting the next police commissioner.
Jenkins also took aim at Fraternal Order of Police lodge president John McNesby in the piece. The FOP leader responded by calling Jenkins a “nonresident, washed-up football player."
Krasner jumped into the fray by defending Jenkins and his right to express his opinion. “We have some people, like Malcolm Jenkins, who want to take us up and forward, and we have others — and unfortunately, John McNesby is an example of this — who want to take us down and backward," Krasner said.
Runners from all over the world will be in the City of Brotherly Love this weekend for the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon. The run, one of the country’s premier marathons, attracts about 30,000 participants each year.
If you can’t wait until Sunday to get your running fix, there will be plenty of race-related events all weekend, including a half-marathon, 8K, and a kids’ fun run on Saturday. (I’ll see you at the 8K 😬.)
We’ve rounded up all the information you need for this weekend, including a list of road closures. And we caught up with some local runners to get their secrets to finishing the big 26.2.
- Authorities say an alleged gunman was critically injured Thursday after firing at three Philadelphia police officers in a shootout outside a SEPTA bus. One officer was struck and treated after the incident.
- Pennsylvania’s process to pick interim judges is filled with secrecy and deal-making, Spotlight PA reports. Now, there is renewed scrutiny following Gov. Tom Wolf’s nomination of a top GOP aide for a coveted judgeship.
- Federal authorities say a former Drexel University student who trained with anti-American rebels in Yemen attempted to schedule a trip to the White House days before he was arrested.
- As winter approaches and temperatures fall, New Jersey officials are working to fix their Code Blue law — an effort they hope will save lives.
- Health reporter Sarah Gantz breaks down a new report that paints a grim picture for employer-sponsored health insurance.
Philly’s Graffiti Pier has become a symbol of the city’s street art culture. Now, the stretch of land has taken a step toward becoming a public park.