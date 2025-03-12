Preserving Marian Anderson’s legacy | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

As we inch closer to spring — and severe-storm season — experts have an idea of what National Weather Service cuts may mean for forecasting.

Philadelphia-born songstress Marian Anderson is having a moment in the spotlight. So, today's lead story asks, why doesn't her museum get the respect it deserves?

And thousands of Muslim students in the city observe Ramadan. Read on to learn how their schools are supporting them.

The Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society sits in a tiny rowhouse in Southwest Center City. It’s the same house where the celebrated contralto lived when she gave her historic performance at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939, after being barred from performing at Constitution Hall because she was Black.

The museum’s CEO, Jillian Pirtle, has been working hard — and largely alone — to reopen the 27-year-old museum after renovations, and to launch a new exhibition on Anderson’s Philadelphia connection.

Yet fanfare for her efforts has been notably muted compared to that surrounding the recent renaming of the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall to Marian Anderson Hall and other well-funded institutional celebrations of the singer.

Columnist Elizabeth Wellington visited the museum to see how those close to Anderson have kept her legacy alive on Martin Street.

During Ramadan, the monthlong Muslim holiday that this year ends March 29, accommodations for observant students vary by school. At Paul Robeson High, students are escorted to the nearby masjid for midday prayers. At Boys Latin, there are rooms dedicated to prayer and fasting.

Students say the accommodations are invaluable. For their teachers, it’s a worthwhile way to show support.

“Our job as educators is to focus on developing the whole student,” Boys Latin’s principal told The Inquirer, which includes “their mental, physical, and spiritual selves, too.”

Education reporter Kristen A. Graham explains how some schools are making space for religious practice.

In other education news: Lower Merion School District led racial equity efforts in the 1990s, but its achievement gap has only widened. West Philly’s Overbrook Environmental Education Center lost a multiyear grant worth $700,000 to federal cuts. And the U.S. Department of Education plans to lay off 1,300 employees as President Donald Trump vows to dismantle the agency.

What you should know today

