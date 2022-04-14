Weather-wise, we’re back in the 80s again today, but expect some rain to come along with it. In fact, today we’ll take a historical look at just how high the thermometer has risen on other April dates here in Philly.

But first, the conversation around marijuana legalization looks very different in Pennsylvania than it does in New Jersey. As the Garden State gears up to make recreational weed sales a reality, we’ll look at what that means and what Pennsylvania officials are saying about doing the same.

Also, did you hear the story of the girlfriend who told authorities about her underage blackjack-playing boyfriend? Now, the casino he played in is facing a $12,500 fine.

While New Jersey prepares to open the gateway for the sale of legal recreational marijuana, a much different conversation is happening in Pennsylvania.

Chaired by State Sen. Judy Ward, a hearing was held this week in what was described as the potential perils for children and youth if pot becomes legalized in the commonwealth. It arrived on the heels of a series of state Senate hearings that were billed as preparation for a bill legalizing recreational cannabis for adults.

“This step would represent another monumentous policy change for the commonwealth,” Ward said in her opening remarks, referencing the legalization of medical cannabis in 2016. “Before taking this step, I strongly believe that we must consider the potential impact of this decision on our children and youth.”

On the other side of the bridge, plans for launch are ramping up with a number of recreational distribution locations in South Jersey already identified.

Our reporters Harold Brubaker and Rodrigo Torrejón deliver the latest when it comes to pot in the Keystone State and the Garden State.

What you should know today

Yesterday was the highest temperatures have been in six months, seeing numbers in the 80s all over the region.

These temperatures would seem more fitting for the first week of June, but we’ve actually had some hotter April days.

🌞 The April 13 record, 89 degrees, was set in 1977 — a day later, it reached 92.

🌞 It made it to 94 on April 18 during a blistering hot spell in 1976.

🌞 The all-time April temperature record was set when 95 was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17, 2002.

Our resident weather expert, Anthony R. Wood, or “AccuTony,” has more about our current situation, factoids around record heat, and what we can expect due to volatile weather patterns over the next few days.

