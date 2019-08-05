In a matter of hours this weekend, more than two dozen people were killed in mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “How does this happen?” My colleague Angel Franco, an El Paso native, wrote. "How do you come to terms with this? It’s an unimaginable, senseless act of terrorism ... They were murdered and terrorized in a place where they should feel safe.” In El Paso, she continued, “complete strangers can become family.” We should learn from that sentiment. Be it in Texas, Ohio, California or here in Philly, we could all love each other more. We are, after all, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. ❤️