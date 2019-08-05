In a matter of hours this weekend, more than two dozen people were killed in mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “How does this happen?” My colleague Angel Franco, an El Paso native, wrote. "How do you come to terms with this? It’s an unimaginable, senseless act of terrorism ... They were murdered and terrorized in a place where they should feel safe.” In El Paso, she continued, “complete strangers can become family.” We should learn from that sentiment. Be it in Texas, Ohio, California or here in Philly, we could all love each other more. We are, after all, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. ❤️
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
More than 1,000 people in Philadelphia have been shot in the past four years. And it’s largely up to the trauma teams at city hospitals to try to save gunshot victims, of whom nearly one in five die.
The team at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center deals with more than 300 gunshot victims a year, making treating gunshot victims part of a routine, a nurse with 30 years of emergency room experience told the Inquirer.
“Every time I walk into a room to tell the mother, I ask myself, ‘Why am I doing this job?’” an ICU surgical director added. “That part gives me nightmares that linger on for days."
In many respects, the 2020 presidential field looks different than past cohorts of candidates — more women and people of color, for example. And that sort of representation matters, specifically for Americans who are part of nontraditional families.
Pete Buttigieg is married to man. Kamala Harris is a step-mom. Cory Booker is single. Elizabeth Warren carries her first husband’s last name. Marianne Williamson is a single mother. Even President Donald Trump broke the mold for a what a presidential family looks like.
“How exciting is it that American culture has matured to the point of recognizing that there’s more than one way to skin this cat, that there isn’t a sort of one-size-fits-all," said a Montgomery County woman who in 2014 married the woman she loved for more than 15 years.
Some of Philadelphia’s most prominent doctors, medical schools and hospitals have joined together to address pay inequities in medicine and workplace harassment issues.
Generally, male doctors earn 25% more than their female counterparts, despite more than half of medical students being women.
Medicine has long been marked by male doctors and faculty, particularly in academic hospitals, say the new group’s 50 or so members. They say there’s a disproportionate power structure that the group wants to fight against.
- A shooter killed 20 people at a busy El Paso, Texas shopping mall on Saturday. Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people.
- Polling shows that Trump’s greatest strength as president is the economy. But Democrats and certain interest groups are working to highlight how the economy hasn’t actually improved for the working-class people to which Trump promised improvement.
- This is the first summer where short-term rentals such as Airbnb have an added tax at the Jersey Shore. Has that extra cost hurt rentals? Depends on who you ask.
- Activists in Camden want New Jersey to take back more than $1 million in contracts the city’s state-controlled school district gave to politically connected firms. Some of those firms have close ties to South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III.
- A number of Pennsylvania counties have concern’s with the state’s mandate to provide free nonemergency medical transportation for Medicaid patients. That has put the program on hold.
- The Museum of the American Revolution is helping migrants prepare to take the citizenship test.
Anybody else have fun at Philly Free Streets? Nice pic, @chuckseye.
- The Philadelphia Union’s captain scored a goal, found a field microphone during his celebration, and relayed a message to Congress during the game. His reasoning: “Before I’m an athlete, before I’m a soccer player, I’m a human being first.”
- Meet Daniel Wubah, a tribal king in Ghana and the president of Millersville University in Lancaster County.
- The Eagles held their only open practice of training camp last night. They’re the only NFL team that is charging tickets to see the team practice.
- Free Meek, a five-part documentary series about Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill premieres Friday on Amazon Prime.
- You’ve got to see the photos eight Philly kids shot after working with National Geographic photographers. The veterans were impressed with the youngsters’ skills.
- A man in West Philly is combatting heat and violence with supercharged water guns.
- Why are the Phillies suing the creator of their own mascot, the (in)famous Phanatic?
“As the body count rises, city leaders should explore every possible solution. Focused Deterrence should be on the table. The city has to make sure that it implements it effectively and without erasing the progress that Philadelphia has made on criminal justice reform in the last few years.” — The Inquirer Editorial board writes about Focused Deterrence as a potential solution to Philadelphia’s homicide problem.
- Curtis Institute of Music alum Bronwyn Banerdt writes that she won’t stay silent following The Inquirer’s investigation into how the prestigious music school handled an alleged sexual assault.
- Debra A. Cifelli is director of medical staff and house staff affairs at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. She writes about Jefferson’s efforts to credential displaced medical professionals due to the impending closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.
- WHYY explains why Ocean City is using birds of prey to scare away some “very aggressive” visitors.
- A former Villanova basketball star left hoops to join a monastery. ESPN caught up with Shelly Pennefather.
- ProPublica investigates the lengths people are going to get need-based college financial aid. Some parents have given up custody of their children.
Ed Hipp has served as Philly’s unsung deli staple for 44 years. Now, with a new deal with Walmart, he could go from underdog to top dog.