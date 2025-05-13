City Hall’s pricey PR campaigns | Morning Newsletter
🏚️ And abandoned rowhouse dangers.
Morning, Philly. It‘s set to be a cloudy, rainy Tuesday.
Local politicians, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Council members, are throwing millions of city dollars at billboards and ads to promote their offices. Has the public relations arms race gone too far?
And a North Philadelphia family complained to the city about the abandoned rowhouse next door before it partially collapsed last month, sending debris into their yard and endangering their home. Read on to learn about the challenge of keeping the city’s aging housing stock standing and safe.
— Julie Zeglen
P.S. Today is the 40th anniversary of the MOVE bombing, and an official day of remembrance and reflection for its victims. See The Inquirer’s archival coverage of the horrific event or listen to the latest episode of the podcast series “MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy.”
It‘s election season, but it‘s entirely possible that you’ve been seeing more advertisements for city officials who are already in office than political candidates.
Mayor Parker and other elected officials have collectively spent at least $2 million in tax dollars on public relations firms and advertising to promote their legislative successes — because, they say, they want Philadelphians to know how their tax dollars are being spent. That‘s on top of $5.3 million worth of annual salaries for comms, media, or PR staffers employed by local government.
The push explains why garbage trucks are wrapped with Parker’s “One Philly, United City” slogan, and why some residents received a glossy, 48-page brochure titled “An Incredible Year In Council” in the mail last month. (You’d have to squint to find reference to the months-long back-and-forth that was the 76ers arena legislation and reversal.)
Critics worry the ads could be seen as self-promotion, with a focus on the people in power instead of the policies. But the officials on the billboards say this form of communication is increasingly important when some Philadelphians don’t even know who their representatives are.
Reporters Ryan Briggs and Sean Collins Walsh explain the trend.
In other local politics news: The primary election is one week from today. Check out The Inquirer’s interactive chatbot to get your questions about the district attorney’s race answered, such as why there’s no GOP candidate and who’s expected to win. Plus, from school board races in Norristown to Delaware’s County council seats, here are the races to watch in Philly’s suburbs.
And another political ad: A conservative super PAC is urging Sen. John Fetterman to support President Donald Trump’s tax cut plan in a new ad wooing the Pennsylvania Democrat as his relationship with his own party has become increasingly strained.
Philadelphia is a city of rowhouses, the proximity of which makes for a dangerous situation when one suffers damage.
🏚️ In the case of a Sharswood family, the abandoned house attached to theirs partially collapsed in April after they had complained to the city about it for years. The damaged house was finally demolished over the past few weeks. But now, the family has noticed a new crack in their home’s foundation — possibly sustained during next-door demolition.
🏚️ The city has some resources to help homeowners deal with unsafe properties, but not enough, advocates say. The expensive problem could get worse.
🏚️ “If we’re heading toward a recession, we may see more projects be abandoned,” a staff attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia told The Inquirer, about construction and repair efforts. “And longtime residents will be the ones who end up having to deal with that.”
Real estate reporter Michaelle Bond has the story.
What you should know today
A New Jersey native considered to be the final known living U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has been released.
The family of the 12-year-old unintentionally shot and killed by a teen neighbor while recording a song on Saturday remember him as a gentle, loving child with a silly but protective nature.
Philly rapper Qidere Johnson was shot and killed Sunday in what police believe was a robbery. As LGP Qua, he spoke about the struggles of Black children in the city.
Sen. Andy Kim is calling for more transparency from the Trump administration after visiting with air traffic controllers in Philadelphia who have faced radar outages for flights going in and out of Newark. Also in Jersey: Trump has endorsed Jack Ciattarelli for governor.
After years of opposing such a measure, Democrats in the Pennsylvania House are poised to push ahead a bill that would create new ID requirements to vote.
What would a state-run cannabis store look like? A House proposal would make Pennsylvania one of the only states in the country to operate a government-controlled retail marijuana system.
As redevelopment looms, the Historical Commission voted to add the Arts Bank building at 601 S. Broad St. to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2025 NFL season with a Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, then go on to host the Chicago Bears for a Black Friday matchup and visit the Washington Commanders on a Saturday in December. Plus: The Sixers landed the third pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
