City Hall’s pricey PR campaigns | Morning Newsletter

Morning, Philly. It‘s set to be a cloudy, rainy Tuesday.

Local politicians, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Council members, are throwing millions of city dollars at billboards and ads to promote their offices. Has the public relations arms race gone too far?

And a North Philadelphia family complained to the city about the abandoned rowhouse next door before it partially collapsed last month, sending debris into their yard and endangering their home. Read on to learn about the challenge of keeping the city’s aging housing stock standing and safe.

P.S. Today is the 40th anniversary of the MOVE bombing, and an official day of remembrance and reflection for its victims. See The Inquirer’s archival coverage of the horrific event or listen to the latest episode of the podcast series “MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy.”

It‘s election season, but it‘s entirely possible that you’ve been seeing more advertisements for city officials who are already in office than political candidates.

Mayor Parker and other elected officials have collectively spent at least $2 million in tax dollars on public relations firms and advertising to promote their legislative successes — because, they say, they want Philadelphians to know how their tax dollars are being spent. That‘s on top of $5.3 million worth of annual salaries for comms, media, or PR staffers employed by local government.

The push explains why garbage trucks are wrapped with Parker’s “One Philly, United City” slogan, and why some residents received a glossy, 48-page brochure titled “An Incredible Year In Council” in the mail last month. (You’d have to squint to find reference to the months-long back-and-forth that was the 76ers arena legislation and reversal.)

Critics worry the ads could be seen as self-promotion, with a focus on the people in power instead of the policies. But the officials on the billboards say this form of communication is increasingly important when some Philadelphians don’t even know who their representatives are.

Reporters Ryan Briggs and Sean Collins Walsh explain the trend.

In other local politics news: The primary election is one week from today. Check out The Inquirer’s interactive chatbot to get your questions about the district attorney’s race answered, such as why there’s no GOP candidate and who’s expected to win. Plus, from school board races in Norristown to Delaware’s County council seats, here are the races to watch in Philly’s suburbs.

And another political ad: A conservative super PAC is urging Sen. John Fetterman to support President Donald Trump’s tax cut plan in a new ad wooing the Pennsylvania Democrat as his relationship with his own party has become increasingly strained.

Philadelphia is a city of rowhouses, the proximity of which makes for a dangerous situation when one suffers damage.

🏚️ In the case of a Sharswood family, the abandoned house attached to theirs partially collapsed in April after they had complained to the city about it for years. The damaged house was finally demolished over the past few weeks. But now, the family has noticed a new crack in their home’s foundation — possibly sustained during next-door demolition.

🏚️ The city has some resources to help homeowners deal with unsafe properties, but not enough, advocates say. The expensive problem could get worse.

🏚️ “If we’re heading toward a recession, we may see more projects be abandoned,” a staff attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia told The Inquirer, about construction and repair efforts. “And longtime residents will be the ones who end up having to deal with that.”

Real estate reporter Michaelle Bond has the story.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

If today’s clouds have you feeling down, just think back to yesterday’s rays and channel the vibes oozing through this photo. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow.

