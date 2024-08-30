🥩 Well done | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Friday, Philly. Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid-70s.

More than two months of negotiations between Temple University and the shuttered University of the Arts on a potential merger or acquisition appear to be headed for an end without a deal in place.

But first, with Labor Day upon us, there’s no better time to review meat prep safety. Test your knowledge with our well-done quiz.

Read on to start your long weekend with these stories and more.

Yes, meat prices are way up. But classic cookout foods like burgers and sausages are sure to appear on grills across the region all the same this Labor Day weekend.

🥩 Though it’s a marker of a casual meal, meat prep is serious business, if you want to avoid foodborne illnesses.

🍔 Think you know when your burger is done? What should fish look like when it’s safe to eat? Do you need to wash raw chicken before cooking?

🍗 Get that meat thermometer ready and take our quiz before lighting up the grill this Labor Day.

Since University of the Arts’ abrupt June shutdown, nearly 750 former students have enrolled at “teach-out” partner schools, including more than 300 who headed to Temple University — more than any other school.

The North Philadelphia university until recently was in negotiations with the UArts board about a potential merger. Now, that deal appears to be dead.

Negotiations soured after a major UArts donor, Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, was not in favor of the deal, multiple sources told The Inquirer. The short timeframe was also a challenge.

Philly arts and education leaders still hope the school can be preserved in some way. But few options remain, and bankruptcy is likely. UArts also faces several lawsuits from former staffers and students.

Reporters Susan Snyder, Peter Dobrin, and Kristen A. Graham have the latest.

P.S. Catch up on the region’s biggest higher ed story of the year: Here’s a recap of UArts’ chaotic final week, where former students have landed, and art made by the UArts community.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on how all those blue-and-yellow signs denoting impactful people, places and events got there.

Philadelphia’s main cultural attraction is our history, so it shouldn’t be surprising that the city has more than 300 historical markers. But if you notice that someone who deserves recognition is missing a marker, you can nominate them yourself — unless the person in question is still living, or does not have a close connection to Pennsylvania. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

What we’re...

🐉 Ordering: The oxtail lo mein from West Philly’s new Black Dragon.

🧢 Watching: The short doc on the standing ovation that changed Trea Turner’s 2023 season.

🍏 Drinking: Chestnut Hill-based Cider Belly’s award-winning hard cider.

