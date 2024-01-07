🎧 He’s creating Philly’s new sound | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Parts of the Philadelphia region saw some snow on Saturday, but the record snow-deprivation streak continues for the city. As a rule, expect anything in Philly winters.

Parts of the Philadelphia region saw some snow on Saturday, but the record snow-deprivation streak continues for the city. As a rule, expect anything in Philly winters.

Philadelphia has always been a pioneer in music and culture, and now, it’s undergoing a renewed musical charge and influence. Our lead story introduces you to one key producer behind this new wave of musical talent.

Philly has always had a stronghold in music and culture. Whether it was the Philadelphia Sound of the 1970s, the inception of gangsta rap, or the piercing jams of the neo-soul era, local artists were charting new musical styles and creative paths.

Continuing the tradition is a new legion of Philly-bred stars — like Lil Uzi Vert, Tierra Whack, D Sturdy, and others — who are mixing pop-rap, trap, and Jersey Club music.

One of the architects of the new sound is Ben Thomas. The 27-year-old audio engineer and producer recently worked on Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” which landed him a Grammy nod for best rap song.

Thomas is partly a curator and partly a connector. He has linked the city’s biggest artists and helped craft their solo or collaborative projects. He tells me he’s happy to play his “small part” in the sound’s evolution, and his hand in the early careers of Philly artists.

I was initially drawn to Thomas’ story because of his musical accolades. The New York native has worked on projects by Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Meek Mill, Post Malone, and others, but once we connected, I realized how little the music credits and Grammy nominations mean to him.

While he’s hopeful Uzi’s name will get called on Grammy night, Thomas is equally invested in community development. He spends his time mentoring Philadelphia youth, and hopes his voice will inspire others to reach similar personal and professional highs. I think he will be someone to keep an eye on in the years to come. — Earl Hopkins

Keep reading to learn more about Thomas’ role in crafting a new phase of Philadelphia music.

While some schools across the Philadelphia School District are under-enrolled, many others don’t have enough space to accommodate their growing populations. This is especially the case at schools in the Northeast area of the city.

A unique problem: The Northeast is the only area of the city where district enrollment is growing, according to a district spokesperson. Much of this growth is fueled in part by gentrification and immigration patterns.

For instance, Lincoln High hosts more than 2,000 students in a building designed to hold 1,586. Its library was carved into six classrooms to make room for the extra students.

But that design makes for poor learning conditions. There are no real walls or ceilings separating the spaces, so noises carry, students can’t concentrate, and dividers fall out of their frames.

Notable quote: “Kids hate it; they can’t concentrate,” one teacher said of the library classrooms. The staffer asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal. “I had a student say, ‘This is so ghetto.’ Sometimes, the kids yell at teachers to shut up in the next room because they’re just trying to concentrate. Physical conditions are just abysmal.”

Keep reading on the teaching and learning challenges at Lincoln and other crowded schools.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

