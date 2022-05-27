It’s Felicia Gans Sobey, filling in today for Kerith. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature near 80, a chance of morning showers, and a possible thunderstorm later today.

First up, we’ll give you some ideas about how to spend your Memorial Day weekend in the city.

Plus, it’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a robot! The annual robot conference came to town, and you won’t believe what some of these devices can do.

We did it, readers. We’ve reached the (unofficial) start of summer.

But before you pack up your beach chairs, slather on your sunscreen, and head to the Shore, we have another idea. Here are some ways to celebrate Memorial Day right here in Philly:

The Museum of the American Revolution: Veterans, military, and Blue Star Families can get into the museum for free all weekend. (Visit amrevmuseum.org for more information.)

Philadelphia Kickoff-to-Summer Fireworks Show: Fireworks and a free concert? Count me in. (Visit cherrystreetpier.com for more information.)

Chaddsford Winery: And for my 21+ friends out there, raise a glass to the start of summer with a wine flight, sangria spritz, or sangria slushie. (Visit chaddsford.com for more information.)

For more ideas on what to do this weekend with your family or friends, check out our list of suggestions.

What you should know today

Some of the world’s top robotic researchers and companies were in Philly this week for the annual International Conference on Robotics and Automation, which was first held here in 1988.

The robots presented can do everything from fly to swim. Some can even enter the human body.

🎤 My colleague Joseph N. DiStefano sets the scene:

The robots are here. An eagle-sized quadcopter flew above a wooded Schuylkill river bank, counting trees as it was designed to do in the forests of the Andes.

Other robots swam underwater, where their hoops of mesh-like material billowed like jellyfish as they took pictures or searched for watercraft.

Still others swarmed like mosquitoes, reading the landscape with GPS to find landing targets. Or they were seen wheeling and running, on four legs and two, as if practicing to further automate Amazon’s warehouses.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Dock Street Brewery is closing its West Philadelphia location. Today’s Question: What kind of business will be moving into the space? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. A deli

b. A sports bar

c. Another brewery

d. A bowling alley

What we’re…

🔍 Looking for: Your advice for the class of 2022.

🪄 Excited to visit: The new bar-restaurant “The Cauldron,” which opened this week in Center City and was described by my colleague Michael Klein as “a high school chem lab, but it’s decorated like some low-lit fantasy out of a Rowling novel.”

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Want some marijuana before you get to the Shore? This pot shop in Egg Harbor Township is likely on your way.

BETHINA TOTS

Photo of the day

