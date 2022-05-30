Happy Memorial Day. It’s slated to be a beautiful one with temperatures soaring into the 90s.

Today, we bring you a short list of what’s open and closed in Philly, a curation for those wondering whether you’ll be able to grab a few more burgers for the grill at the market (yes), or if that package you’ve been anticipating might arrive (probably not).

Also, there’s the story of Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, who’s leading the charge in efforts to eradicate gun violence — again.

And sticking with sports, we’re curious what Sixers star Joel Embiid thought was going to happen with his tongue-in-cheek trade tweet?

Before we get into what’s open and what’s not, a brief “did you know” about today.

Did you know that Memorial Day started a few years after the Civil War? In 1868, a commemoration of fallen soldiers was called Decoration Day, but it wasn’t until 1971 that what we celebrate as Memorial Day actually became a federal holiday?

This is why it’s highly unlikely that you’ll find any federal, state or city government entities open today, as we remember those who have given their lives in service to the U.S.

Now here’s what is open today in Philly:

🛒 Supermarkets: We’re told Acme, Giant, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, and a few others are all holding regular business hours.

🍹 Wine and Spirits: Pa. state stores that host regular Monday business hours will be open for regular hours today.

💊 Pharmacies: We’re told CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens are all operating under normal business hours.

There’s much more and fortunately our reporter Michelle Myers compiled this rundown so you know before you go.

✨ It’s just one part of our Philly’s Best tool, your guide to navigating the city and beyond.

What you should know today

It wasn’t Alejandro Bedoya’s 👆🏽 first time speaking out against senseless acts of gun violence — it wasn’t even his loudest.

But it was still a poignant moment to see him and the rest of the club don bright orange shirts with the words END GUN VIOLENCE on the front as the Union played — and tied, 1-1 — the New England Revolution on Saturday. Bedoya, the team’s captain, was vocal about his efforts to call out gun violence, all in response to the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

Bedoya sounded off during the postgame news conference, with powerful statements our reporter Jonathan Tannenwald transcribed. It’s worth taking the time to read.

As a father myself, I found that what the Union captain had to say really stuck with me:

“I hugged and kissed my kids, held them real close, [as] many other Americans did … when we talk about American exceptionalism, is this truly what it looks like?… There needs to be something done about this. We can’t keep standing idly by, just sending thoughts and prayers and seeing words. I’m sure [the parents of the fallen in Uvalde] would have much rather had their kids, rather than prayers.”

👏🏽 Applauding: The seniors stepping up to save Philly pools and ostensibly — summer in the city.

👀 Viewing: These awesome images from our photographer Tom Gralish of Haddonfield’s “Project Poppy” commemoration.

🤣 Reading: This retelling of the 10 worst people you’ll meet at the Jersey Shore and wondering how much this list still holds weight.

Enjoy today and remember the sacrifice of our fallen veterans while you do. Until tomorrow.✌️