It has been a chilly unofficial start to summer at the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day weekend, with rain and clouds helping to keep beaches less crowded than they otherwise might have been, even with social-distancing guidelines in place.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Rain, clouds enforce some natural social distancing as the Shore’s summer season begins

This weekend signaled the unofficial opening of the summer season at the Jersey Shore. But it was unlike Memorial Day weekends past.

“It’s a whole new world,” one Ventnor ice cream seller said.

But the rain and clouds that came through the region might have done a better job than health authorities at holding down crowds and maintaining social-distancing guidelines. The water, itself, was chilly, too. Here’s what the Shore looked like this weekend.

Philly workers talk about the ups and downs of working from home, and why it can be ‘a recipe for burnout’

The coronavirus pandemic has driven millions of white-collar office employees back home for work. And it could be that way for a while. But the new setup has come with positives and downsides, according to interviews with more than two dozen people who are adjusting to their at-home work lives.

What you and your kids can do when Philly enters the ‘yellow’ phase

Some coronavirus-related restrictions will start to loosen in the Philadelphia region June 5. Here’s what is allowed to be open in that “yellow” phase.

What about for kids? Will camps be open? Can your kids play with others? How about playing team sports? Here’s what we know.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@elevated.angles/Instagram

🤙Surf’s up. Thanks for sharing this video, @elevated.angles.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Remembering on Memorial Day
Signe Wilkinson
Remembering on Memorial Day

“Today, we are engaged in a time of struggle and sacrifice against a microscopic invader that has cornered much of our great nation and afflicted almost every community, forcing us to set aside many of our usual leisurely pursuits.” — write Daniel M. DiLella, the president and CEO of Equus Partners and chairman of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, and Ronald S. Coleman, a retired lieutenant general of the U.S. Marine Corps about how we can honor Memorial Day in the face of COVID-19.

  • The Inquirer Editorial Board has endorsed two candidates for the Pennsylvania Senate: one suburban candidate and one in Philadelphia.
  • Columnist Helen Ubiñas offers a little “Oppression 101,” a crash course for those who think their rights are being denied.

Inside The Inquirer

Every day this week, we’re taking you behind the scenes of The Inquirer newsroom to learn more about what we do and how we do it. If you missed yesterday’s edition, you can find it here.

Today, we’re looking at something we call service journalism, which includes Curious Philly. This is a project that has us answering your questions directly.

Here’s how service features editor Megan Griffith-Greene described it:

“The stories we do are all about you: What the news means for the choices you make every day. In the middle of a pandemic, that means how to avoid getting sick and how to make sense of all the rules we have for everything now. We cover everything from how to wear a face mask with glasses, to whether you can hang out with a friend outside to what you need to think about before you go to the beach. The questions come from readers, and in the end, our stories are about how to live better in this strange time, make smarter decisions, and stay healthy.”

Take a look at our Coronavirus FAQ page to find more than 100 questions we’ve answered.

Check this out: You can submit a question right now. Are we missing anything? Tell us. You can find a place to submit a question at the bottom of our FAQ page. Also, you can sign up for our Things To Do (at home) newsletter.

Tomorrow, we’ll show you how we cover breaking news with the Now Team.

Your Daily Dose of | ‘Star Trek’ helmets

Mauricio Cereda, an intensive-care specialist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Hospital, models the space-age helmet that he says can be a key tool to fight coronavirus.
Handout
Mauricio Cereda, an intensive-care specialist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Hospital, models the space-age helmet that he says can be a key tool to fight coronavirus.

The oxygen hoods, like the one you see in the picture above, are kind of like mini-hyperbaric chambers that pump oxygen into disease-compromised lungs and filter out contaminants. They don’t leak, they’re inexpensive, and they can be reused to protect hospital staff from the breath of patients.