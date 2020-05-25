It has been a chilly unofficial start to summer at the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day weekend, with rain and clouds helping to keep beaches less crowded than they otherwise might have been, even with social-distancing guidelines in place.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
This weekend signaled the unofficial opening of the summer season at the Jersey Shore. But it was unlike Memorial Day weekends past.
“It’s a whole new world,” one Ventnor ice cream seller said.
But the rain and clouds that came through the region might have done a better job than health authorities at holding down crowds and maintaining social-distancing guidelines. The water, itself, was chilly, too. Here’s what the Shore looked like this weekend.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven millions of white-collar office employees back home for work. And it could be that way for a while. But the new setup has come with positives and downsides, according to interviews with more than two dozen people who are adjusting to their at-home work lives.
Some coronavirus-related restrictions will start to loosen in the Philadelphia region June 5. Here’s what is allowed to be open in that “yellow” phase.
What about for kids? Will camps be open? Can your kids play with others? How about playing team sports? Here’s what we know.
- Just 61% of Philadelphia School District students are logging on to distance learning on an average day, with Philly’s charter and Catholic schools seeing higher student participation. What will this mean for the next school year?
- Social distancing can be dangerous for people in addiction.
- Both Philly and Pennsylvania ordered millions of dollars in masks and other protective gear. Much of it still hasn’t arrived.
- There’s a new clue for why the coronavirus is usually mild in children.
- A South Philly election judge’s guilty plea in an election fraud case has reignited accusations about ballot security.
- Pennsylvania prisons will begin lifting lock downs, but without universal testing.
🤙Surf’s up. Thanks for sharing this video, @elevated.angles.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🌳A Philly architect built a tree house in his rowhouse yard. It’s getting bigger and bigger.
- 🦅The Eagles made some changes to their medical staff, hoping it will reverse their injury woes.
- 😷Would you buy a mask from a vending machine?
- 📱A new texting program can make it easier to decide whether to go to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
- 🚘Even though transportation is essential, it’s been hard to take a driving test in Pennsylvania.
- 💰Here’s how to try to get the debt from a PPP loan forgiven.
“Today, we are engaged in a time of struggle and sacrifice against a microscopic invader that has cornered much of our great nation and afflicted almost every community, forcing us to set aside many of our usual leisurely pursuits.” — write Daniel M. DiLella, the president and CEO of Equus Partners and chairman of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, and Ronald S. Coleman, a retired lieutenant general of the U.S. Marine Corps about how we can honor Memorial Day in the face of COVID-19.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board has endorsed two candidates for the Pennsylvania Senate: one suburban candidate and one in Philadelphia.
- Columnist Helen Ubiñas offers a little “Oppression 101,” a crash course for those who think their rights are being denied.
Every day this week, we’re taking you behind the scenes of The Inquirer newsroom to learn more about what we do and how we do it. If you missed yesterday’s edition, you can find it here.
Today, we’re looking at something we call service journalism, which includes Curious Philly. This is a project that has us answering your questions directly.
Here’s how service features editor Megan Griffith-Greene described it:
“The stories we do are all about you: What the news means for the choices you make every day. In the middle of a pandemic, that means how to avoid getting sick and how to make sense of all the rules we have for everything now. We cover everything from how to wear a face mask with glasses, to whether you can hang out with a friend outside to what you need to think about before you go to the beach. The questions come from readers, and in the end, our stories are about how to live better in this strange time, make smarter decisions, and stay healthy.”
Take a look at our Coronavirus FAQ page to find more than 100 questions we’ve answered.
Check this out: You can submit a question right now. Are we missing anything? Tell us. You can find a place to submit a question at the bottom of our FAQ page. Also, you can sign up for our Things To Do (at home) newsletter.
Tomorrow, we’ll show you how we cover breaking news with the Now Team.
The oxygen hoods, like the one you see in the picture above, are kind of like mini-hyperbaric chambers that pump oxygen into disease-compromised lungs and filter out contaminants. They don’t leak, they’re inexpensive, and they can be reused to protect hospital staff from the breath of patients.