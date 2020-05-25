“The stories we do are all about you: What the news means for the choices you make every day. In the middle of a pandemic, that means how to avoid getting sick and how to make sense of all the rules we have for everything now. We cover everything from how to wear a face mask with glasses, to whether you can hang out with a friend outside to what you need to think about before you go to the beach. The questions come from readers, and in the end, our stories are about how to live better in this strange time, make smarter decisions, and stay healthy.”