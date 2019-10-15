“There are two ways I can tell when my pediatric patients have lost a relative to gun violence. One is the mother, who is wearing the dead person’s smiling face on her T-shirt. The other is the father, who has tattooed initials along with birthdates and death dates into the flesh of his arm.” — writes Dorothy R. Novick, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a fellow with CHOP’s Violence Prevention Initiative, about the government’s role in preventing trauma.