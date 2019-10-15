Do you give your children an allowance? About two-thirds of American parents do. One Philly high school teacher is also giving his children money, with the goal of raising enough to hand students $500 to learn how to save and invest.
Also, an English couple and their young children are in custody at the Berks Detention Center after taking a wrong turn during a trip to Canada that landed them in the United States, their lawyers say. We also take a look at two years of the #MeToo movement.
Two years after the #MeToo movement gave so many a voice, those who have experienced sexual harassment and assault are still coming forward. And those who are alleged to be perpetrators are still being called out.
In the second year of the movement, the playbook for perpetrators (especially famous ones) has changed. The pattern used to be that someone accused of harassment or assault would deny accusations, apologize, then drift into relative obscurity. Now, public freak-outs, lawsuits, forceful denials and playing-the-victim tactics are all being used.
A couple from England’s vacation turned into a nightmare when they say they took a wrong turn while visiting Canada and entered the United States. Now, their attorneys say they’ve been shipped to Berks Detention Center in Leesport, Pa. along with their three-month-old baby and 2-year-old twins.
In a sworn statement, the mother wrote that the baby boy has been subjected to frigid and filthy conditions and is developing blotchy skin and a potential eye infection. At one point, she said, the child was left naked for several hours in the cold jail while his clothes and blankets were taken away to be washed.
Well, someone’s getting a raise. A new survey found that parents are shelling out an average of $30 a week, if they give an allowance at all. That’s up from $17 per week in 2016.
But views on allowances differ. About a third of American kids don’t get one. And three-quarters of American parents say they use allowances as a way to be fiscally responsible. But are any kids actually saving the money?
- An infant and a 4-year-old girl and their father were shot dead Monday night in a possible domestic incident that left the mother — the suspected shooter — hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
- How much of tonight’s Democratic presidential debate will focus on impeachment? Will anyone be able to break through the frontrunners? Will Biden respond directly to Trump? That’s just some of what our political reporters will be watching for.
- James Hines had to speed to the hospital after his son and nephew were shot Sunday in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia. Investigators said yesterday that they had no information on a possible motive or suspects. “It’s crazy," Hines said of the recurring violence. "It’s something you try to hide in the back of your mind.”
- A Trump tax break isn’t delivering for the struggling Pennsylvania towns that need it most.
- Some Philly-area workers see the General Motors strike in Langhorne, Pa. as their own.
- Penn’s genital herpes vaccine seems to be working in animals. Next up: Testing on humans.
The legendary “Hunter’s Moon” graced the Philadelphia skies last night. This is a really cool shot, @9ilusions.
- 🎃How do thousands of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns shine brightly in West Fairmount Park for a month-long showcase? (Hint: It has something to do with “Fumpkins.”)
- A Philly high school teacher is giving his students real money to learn about credit cards, stocks and investing. A student took what he learned and started saving after getting a job, but it hasn’t been easy. “Taxes be killin’ me!” he joked.
- Thanks to the new Disney+ lineup, you can finally watch (or rewatch) Boy Meets World, which was set in the Philly 'burbs.
- An international sticker exhibition is taking over your favorite grafitti-centric South Street bar this week.
- Meditation apps claim to help stressed-out college students sleep. But they’re catching fewer Z’s than ever.
“There are two ways I can tell when my pediatric patients have lost a relative to gun violence. One is the mother, who is wearing the dead person’s smiling face on her T-shirt. The other is the father, who has tattooed initials along with birthdates and death dates into the flesh of his arm.” — writes Dorothy R. Novick, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a fellow with CHOP’s Violence Prevention Initiative, about the government’s role in preventing trauma.
- The reason Trump should be impeached, columnist Trudy Rubin writes, is his handling of the conflict in Syria.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about positive steps lawmakers can take instead of just saying no to supervised injection sites.
- WHYY looks at the EPA cleanup in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood, which officials say will be finished up by the end of the year.
- The food festival industrial complex is actually hurting the chefs they’re meant to help, the Los Angeles Times reports.
- ESPN has an interesting story about how sleep deprivation could become the NBA’s version of the NFL’s concussion crisis. Plus, there’s a really interesting nugget about how Sixers forward Tobias Harris trains his mind to be ready for games.
After Althea Becke’s childhood best friend died of cancer in 2015, she decided to adopt her then-2-year-old daughter, bringing her from Jamaica to the United States to live with her family. Facing the expense of the adoption, she began selling her homemade jerk sauce to raise money. And a Philly company got involved in a big way.