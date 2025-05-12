🍴 Michelin comes to Philly | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philly.

Big news out of the dining world today: The Michelin restaurant guide is finally coming to Philadelphia. The French institution says its anonymous inspectors are laying groundwork right now for a new edition of the influential guide that will include this and four other cities.

And a premier high school is in turmoil, staff, parents, and students say. Read on to find out why Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts has been called a “hot mess,” among other derisions, by those on the inside.

What started in the early 20th century as a ploy to boost tire sales (really) has grown into a restaurant-rating institution chased by aspiring dining destinations around the world.

🍴 Now, after years of being known as a food hotspot in its own right, could Philadelphia finally get a coveted Michelin star — or several?

🍴 Thanks to a collaboration with the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, Michelin inspectors will consider local eateries and chefs for a new “Northeast Cities” guide that will cover Philly, New York City, D.C., Chicago, and Boston.

🍴 It’s not yet clear when we’ll hear if — yes, if — any Philly spots will get a mention. But a Michelin rep is visiting this week to get an early taste of what the city has to offer.

Food reporter Michael Klein explains how the Michelin system works, and why the organization’s attention is considered such a boon.

In other restaurant news: Berks County-raised singer Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce dined at Talula’s Garden on Washington Square on Sunday, celebrating Mother’s Day with their moms and other family members, according to an observer.

CAPA, the stately high school on South Broad Street, has long been an artist-producing powerhouse, counting members of The Roots and Boyz II Men among its alumni.

Yet problems in recent years including declining enrollment and low morale now threaten its stability.

Some on the inside blame leadership after a well-regarded principal left suddenly, as well as tensions about race. Students cite a sense that rules won’t be enforced, and a keen awareness of teachers’ frustrations.

CAPA community members have even brought their concerns to the district’s school board and to City Council. Education reporter Kristen A. Graham has the details.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

The average price of auto insurance has risen twice as fast in Philly as in the suburbs. Which is not a reason given by state insurance officials that could contribute to higher rates?

A) Accident frequency and severity

B) Traffic and construction issues

C) Poor road conditions

D) Average age of drivers

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🗳️ Watching: The Emmy-nominated short film that came from a Montgomery County commissioner’s effort to educate voters.

🏀 Preparing for: Tonight’s NBA draft lottery, where the stakes are high for our Sixers.

📜 Learning: The story of “faith-filled” Tug McGraw’s friendship with a priest by way of an autographed church bulletin.

🚣 Anticipating: The documentary that goes inside the Drexel-La Salle rowing rivalry.

📰 Considering: The lessons Philadelphia still needs to learn, four decades after the MOVE bombing.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Transports the most passengers through PHL

INSINCERE MALARIA

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Joanne Walsh, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Constitution High School, one of 41 schools around the city that were honored by the Philadelphia School District Friday for strong academic performance and growth.

Photo of the day

It’s been about a year since the Phillies killed Dollar Dog Night. Have fans embraced its replacement, BOGO Dog Night, with the same fervor? Not so much, but a cheap hot dog is still a cheap hot dog.

📬 Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Vince O’Brien, who describes rediscovering the joys of city living:

I was born and raised in West Philly. My parents moved to Jersey while I was in high school. During my career, I came back to visit family many times over the years. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that I thought a lot about my growing up in Philly and all the things I enjoyed.

My wife and I started to make a couple of visits to the city each year and stayed in various sections of the city so we could immerse ourselves in the best of Philly. It is amazing how much it has to offer and still reminds you of what it was like to grow up there.

Old City, of course, says it all. Chinatown reminded me of the time my father took us kids for our first meal there. Bookbinders was our crab cake and homemade dessert destination, and I remember eating at Horn & Hardart — the building is still there.

Going to the Italian Market Festival and seeing the half ball tournament was a turning point for me, as I loved to play the game, and nowhere else have I seen it. That brought back great memories of playing all the street games in our neighborhood while growing up and of the friends I had there. We played half ball, box ball, step ball, stick ball, and wire ball, to name a few.

What great memories! Thanks, Philly!

And thanks to you, too, for starting your week with The Inquirer. Have a good one.

