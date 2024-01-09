Where is Philly’s Michelin Guide? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Tuesday, folks. Don’t forget to grab your umbrella — heavy rains today will leave Philly at risk for flooding for days, with winds likely to take down trees and power lines. Here’s what’s driving all the rain.

Philly is a star on the dining stage, and civic boosters are clamoring for a local edition of the Michelin Red Guide. Our lead story unpacks why the city is still waiting on the worldwide restaurant arbiter to rate its food scene.

Michelin published its first American edition in 2006 for New York City and has since featured the likes of Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia is notably absent. Our dining scene is a longtime success story (it was the first city outside of New York to warrant its own edition of the Zagat Survey), but we’re still waiting on the Michelin mark of approval.

Why? It could boil down to money. While Michelin inspectors work anonymously and independently to choose and review restaurants, the company often relies on tourism boards to fund marketing and promotions.

Robin Bloom, director of content for the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that if Michelin reaches out with interest and a price, “we’ll rally our partners to make it happen.” She’s not sure, though, how much it would cost to cinch a buy-in.

Keep reading to learn what local restauranteurs and chefs say a few Michelin stars would mean for Philly’s culinary landscape.

The National Park Service wants to renovate Old City’s Welcome Park. That included, briefly, a plan to remove the centerpiece statue of William Penn, and redesign the space to highlight Native American history. But, in a sudden reversal, the National Park Service said the statue will stay.

The park, located on Second Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, was built on the site of Penn’s home, and is named for the ship that transported him from England.

It’s since fallen into disrepair, and the National Park Service wants to rehab the park in time for the 250th birthday celebration of America in 2026.

Plans for the statue’s removal were met with pushback — mainly from Pennsylvania’s Republican leadership. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler called it an “absurd and revisionist view of our state’s history” and intended to introduce a resolution “encouraging” the National Park Service to halt the plan.

Well, it did. The National Park Service said Monday evening that there will be no changes to the William Penn statue, but that plans to rehabilitate the park will continue.

This is not the first time in recent years Philadelphia has seen a struggle over statues. We dig in here.

🏈 Anticipating: Inquirer columnist David Murphy is hosting a Reddit AMA today at 12 p.m. If you have questions about the struggling Eagles as they enter the postseason, he has answers. Join in here.

🧈 Admiring: The Pa. Farm Show’s 1,000-pound butter sculpture. According to Inquirer reporter Kristen A. Graham, it did not disappoint.

🏠 Touring: An early 1900s Victorian in Francisville gets a modern touch.

