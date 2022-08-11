It’s time to break out the umbrella. Expect some showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88.

💉 A vaccine crunch: The demand is far outpacing the supply for the monkeypox vaccine.

💰 Taxes: Your property assessment notice is coming to you soon.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization Wednesday to increase the availability of monkeypox vaccines fivefold by shrinking the doses.

Why? It’s a direct response to the influx of new cases that outpaces vaccine supply.

Nationally , monkeypox cases topped 9,000 this week, compared with 40 two months ago

Locally, providers are keeping wait lists of people looking for doses. The health department’s hotline is swamped with calls. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole estimates the city could use at least double the approximately 5,000 doses it’s been shipped to cover people at high risk from the virus.

But the Philadelphia Public Health Department is hesitant to move forward with the new permission. According to the city, there are too many unanswered questions about the safety and efficacy of the smaller doses.

Health reporter Jason Laughlin talks to experts about what’s next.

What you should know today

The city will begin mailing out property assessment notices this month to its more than 580,000 property owners. All notices should be out by Sept. 1

Why you shouldn’t throw out the notice: When officials unveiled the first citywide assessments in three years in May, it hit residential property owners with an average property value increase of 31%. That comes with tax hikes.

According to an Inquirer analysis, the sharpest hikes are in lower-income neighborhoods with a large percentage of Black residents.

Didn’t know the assessments happened this year? You’re not the only one. It’s probably in your best interest to check your new value online.

Think your home was over-assessed? You have to ask the Office of Property Assessment to review your value within four to five weeks of getting the notice, or file an appeal by Oct. 3.

For more tips, my colleagues Kasturi Pananjady and Max Marin have you covered.

