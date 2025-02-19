An ‘unpredictable’ fire | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Remember that big snow we were supposed to get tonight? The forecast is down to a few flakes.

Montgomery County residents living near aerospace parts supplier SPS Technologies remained under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday, while others were evacuated, following a massive fire that tore through the company’s Abington industrial complex late Monday. Read on for what we know about the event’s cause and impact, and how you might be affected by the fire.

Advertisement

And President Donald Trump’s halt on refugees has left Pennsylvania families fearful for loved ones overseas. A federal funding freeze, too, has left local resettlement agencies without resources to help those already here.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

SPS Technologies erupted into a four-alarm blaze Monday night, then re-ignited and sent smoke across the area midday Tuesday, when officials said the fire remained “unpredictable” due to the chemical nature of the blaze.

What happened: It’s not yet clear what caused the incident. The company’s sprinkler system was “out of service” for about two months due to a maintenance issue at the time of the fire, an Abington fire official said, though the company followed other precautions allowing it to continue to operate. Records show SPS also has a history of environmental and workplace violations.

Local impact: On Tuesday afternoon, residents and businesses in the immediate area of the facility were asked to evacuate over air quality concerns. Others within a one-mile radius were ordered to shelter in place. SEPTA service on several local lines was suspended, while area schools were closed and will remain so Wednesday. Use this tool to find out how the Abington fire could impact you.

Toxic chemicals at the site: The company is known to regulators as a large generator of chemical waste, some of which is categorized as “ignitable.”

Health risks: Experts said Tuesday they had not detected hazardous materials in the air. Still, it could take days or weeks to know the potential health risks of the event.

Visit Inquirer.com for the latest details.

Pennsylvania and Philadelphia are home to resettlement agencies that have collectively enabled thousands of refugees to find their way forward in the region.

But since Trump in late January ordered a halt to the nation’s refugee-admissions program, arrivals have stopped. The president also cut off federal funding for those agencies that support refugees already in the United States, leading to financial strain and layoffs.

The admissions system, a form of legal immigration, is meant for people who are fleeing war, violence, or persecution in their home countries — for instance, those evacuated from Afghanistan in 2021 as the nation fell to the Taliban.

A federal lawsuit filed last week seeks to block Trump’s order and restore funding and arrivals. But some Philly-area refugees worry it may already be too late for their family members left behind.

Reporters Jeff Gammage and Julia Terruso explain the local impact of the ban, and how the latest orders differ from past presidential policies.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Philly created an initiative in 2020 to resolve landlord-tenant issues outside of court. What has been the result?

A) Fewer eviction filings

B) More rent increases

C) New affordable housing laws

D) More rent-to-own agreements

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏈 Choosing: Which Eagles players should stay or go for the 2025 season.

📦 Craving: Cinnamon buns from this microbakery’s delivery service.

🏫 Curious to see: How this former Archdiocese building looks when it’s redeveloped.

⚖️ Considering: The judiciary’s role as a backstop against “abusive” executive actions.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Villanova-raised actor and son of a longtime 6abc weatherman

ZANIED BRAVADO

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Joanne Walsh, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: The Roots Picnic. The annual music festival will return to the Mann Center with D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, and Philly’s own Meek Mill as headliners on May 31 and June 1.

Photo of the day

I’ll be back with you tomorrow morning. See you then.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.