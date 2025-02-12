Doubling down on DEI in Montco | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Area schools were closed, virtual, or delayed today in anticipation of the cold, wet weather.

As President Donald Trump’s administration revokes federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Montgomery County has moved in the opposite direction with a planned expansion of its DEI office.

And Friday is Valentine’s Day. We have plenty of ideas for how to celebrate — after the Eagles victory parade, of course. (But of course, we have advice on how to celebrate that, too.)

P.S. Due to overwhelming demand, our initial stock of The Philadelphia Inquirer's Super Bowl edition sold out quickly. But there's good news: Back issues will be restocked and available at your area Wawa today while supplies last.

Montgomery County’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been operated by just one employee since it was established in 2021. But the Democrat-led board of commissioners last month voted along party lines to hire four new staff members: a director of immigrant affairs, two chief deputy officers — one managing training and another managing data — and an administrative assistant.

Montco leaders hope the revamped department can help the county improve accessibility of its services, among other goals. They also argue DEI work results in more qualified candidates for county jobs by allowing the county to recruit from a wider candidate pool.

“I hope we think about the fact that we’re simply opening up government to more people, more residents,” Commissioner Neil Makhija said.

The expansion comes at a time when the federal government is rolling back DEI initiatives and many in corporate America are following suit. Politics reporter Katie Bernard has the story.

In other Montco news:

Wyncote-based Reconstructing Judaism and Philadelphia-based Friends General Conference have joined 25 other religious groups in a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking a judge to prevent immigration enforcement actions in houses of worship. An SCI Phoenix inmate accused of killing his cellmate last year strangled his previous cellmate just 48 hours before the fatal assault, Montco prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ah, Valentine’s Day. You might be jaded about how commercial the holiday feels, or you might look forward to any excuse to celebrate your sweetie. For those in the latter camp, here are some ideas for how to do it, plus other stories to get you in the feels.

💕 Need a reservation? Consider these 10 romantic restaurants on The Inquirer’s 76 best list, from an Italian staple to a candle-lit Tibetan spot. (Good luck!) If you’re seeking a table in the ‘burbs, in particular, check out these 11 date-night destinations.

💕 We found Philly’s best bar for romance: Lover’s Bar at Center City restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday. It’s been the scene of many first dates as well as a few weddings.

💕 Love is especially sweet when both members of a couple are bakery owners and chefs. Enjoy this lovey-dovey tale of two croissants (and their creators).

💕 And of course, love isn’t only romantic. Read survivors’ advice about mourning their loved ones, as told to The Inquirer’s obit writer.

What you should know today

The Eagles’ victory flight path is set — and more than a million fans are expected to greet them.

See you there: Friday’s Super Bowl parade will start at the sports complex in South Philly at 11 a.m., head north on Broad Street, and end at the Art Museum. Be sure to plan for SEPTA and PATCO service changes, road closures, and bathroom locations. See our guide to getting around.

Petty or heartfelt: Need ideas for your parade sign? Consider a picture of Patrick Mahomes crying, “Love Hurts” (it is Valentine’s Day, after all), or others from our sign generator.

Remembering 2018: Were you there the last time the Birds celebrated a Super Bowl win? Share your memories and best tips for making the most of it.

P.S. Philly courts will be closed Friday, and trash and recycling collection will be suspended.

Photo of the day

💚 One last Go Birds thing: In the ease of victory, Eagles fans enjoy a new reality. “It felt real good,” one West Philadelphian said Monday. “The whole city is feeling good right now.”

Enjoy your Wednesday, and stay warm out there. Back at it tomorrow.

