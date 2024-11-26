Reburied and remembered | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It's the Tuesday before Turkey Day, and rain is looking likely, with a high near 60.

Nearly 500 Colonial-era Philadelphians were reburied this summer after their remains were unearthed during the construction of a luxury apartment building seven years ago. This weekend, their descendants gathered to honor them.

Plus, Temple’s plans to build a football stadium are “dead,” even as President John Fry says he has no plans to end the program.

The first time Benjamin Britton was buried, it was 242 years ago in the First Baptist cemetery at Second and Arch Streets.

The second time was in July, at Mount Moriah off Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Britton’s remains and those of nearly 500 other Colonial-era Philadelphians were unearthed in 2017 during the construction of a luxury apartment building.

Then, for several years, scientists at Rutgers University-Camden and the Mütter Research Institute studied them to learn more about diseases and other ailments that affected them.

Finally at rest again, Britton, a baker; Matthew Cornelius, a bricklayer; Samuel Miles, a judge; and many others were honored at a memorial ceremony over the weekend. Many of their descendants traveled from across America to attend.

Reporter Valerie Russ documents the closing chapter here.

Should Temple football stay or go?

University president John Fry released a statement Monday reaffirming the school’s commitment to the sport. In a follow-up interview with reporter Susan Snyder, he made clear that the university wants to improve its football program and has already interviewed several candidates for its recently vacated head coach position.

But that doesn’t mean some people aren’t worried Temple could still potentially drop the program.

As president of Drexel University, Fry was outspoken about not reviving football there, writing a 2016 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal explaining why the decision was in the school’s best interests. It’s expensive, and “sports are only a part of a school’s educational mission,” Fry wrote.

And last week, Fry told the Philadelphia Business Journal that Temple football will “step back and assess” its future. He was referring to the difficulties competing in the new landscape under NIL, or “name, image, and likeness,” which enables college athletes to profit from their fame outside of scholarships. Since NIL became a major factor in football recruiting, the college football world has changed drastically, and it’s been hard for mid-level programs like Temple to remain competitive.

Temple, like many other schools, loses millions of dollars on athletics. And with its recent firing of head football coach Stan Drayton, “a football purge” could make sense — at least according to columnist Marcus Hayes.

“It says something about your football program when you fire the head coach after a win,” Hayes wrote. “It says the program probably needs to go away.”

One thing is for certain, according to Fry: Temple’s plans to build a football stadium are “dead.”

Read our full conversation with Temple president John Fry here.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

Correction: A summary of a story included in Monday’s edition of this newsletter misstated the amount of fish lost in the Lehigh Valley watershed. The watershed has lost about half of the fish that were stocked by the Lehigh River Stocking Association.

