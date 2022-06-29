It’s a sunny day in Philadelphia with a high temperature near 86 — and a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.

First up, families of victims of the MOVE bombing spoke with two of my colleagues about the continued uncertainty about their loved ones’ remains.

Plus, the Philly school board is paying $450,000 for “transition services” for the new superintendent — an amount that a Harvard University education professor called “extraordinarily high.”

Families of the victims of the MOVE bombing are still grappling with the heartache of learning that their loved ones’ remains were not properly laid to rest as they thought — but instead some were kept by the city Medical Examiner’s Office, and others by University of Pennsylvania anthropologists, who even displayed them in online courses.

Family members voiced frustration that an extensive investigation released this month about the medical examiner’s role in the mishandling of the remains offered few answers and was “still inconclusive.”

“The city’s not owning up to any of their faults. It still takes a toll on me — how can people’s remains be in three, four, five, six, seven different places?” said Lionell Dotson, whose two sisters died in the bombing.

My colleagues Aubrey Whelan and Jason Laughlin tell us more.

What you should know today

The price tag: $450,000

Who is getting this money?

A Tennessee-based consulting firm called Joseph & Associates.

What will it pay for?

The money will pay for “transition services,” which include coaching and guidance in three areas: a listening-and-learning tour and 100-day plan; a transition team process and evaluation of district processes, operations and capacity; and the development of a strategic plan.

My colleague Kristen A. Graham tells us more about the contract and why some are questioning its expense.

