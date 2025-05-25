🚘 Philly’s most sought-after ride | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This is Sunday. It’s a cloudy one, with a high near 70.

If you’re getting a lift from one particular rideshare driver in Philadelphia, you might hear his car before you see it. It’s a hit for most customers, especially Eagles fans. Meet the man behind the wheel.

It may screech like an eagle, but it’s not in the sky.

Manned by Ethiopian rideshare driver Mucha Nama, the decorated Birds mobile roams the city to swoop up passengers, all while blasting “Fly, Eagles Fly” or eagle sound effects, and flashing a faux Lombardi Trophy and replica Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts jerseys.

Anywhere Nama goes, people stop and stare, snap pictures, and honk in approval. He is probably no stranger to a good old “Go Birds” shout-out for the road.

To Nama, the minivan is a testament to his Eagles fandom. His pride has bonded him to the city he has called home for more than a decade.

In his own words: “I want to make people happy. I look [at] the people when they walk. When they see [my] car, I look at the people’s face. And they make a smile.”

Sports features writer Alex Coffey details Nama’s journey, and what happened when he was matched with a Cowboys fan (oof).

Compass Ironworks in Chester County supplies sophisticated stairs, gates, and other metalwork for a variety of clients.

🔩 When it comes to their craft, owner Amos Glick and his staff of mostly fellow Amish workers have to consider how it intersects with their church teachings and family values.

🔩 Plain church leaders and scholars have long noted how prosperity and business needs can pose complications due to an opposition to dependence on public utilities and secular networks.

🔩 But as its metalwork has become more intricate, Compass’ operating systems have become more efficient, thanks to improved technologies that find a ready market among Plain business owners.

Reporter Joseph DiStefano explains how these Amish ironworkers adapt to technology without breaking their religious norms.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

In line with earlier outlooks, NOAA officials say they expect another active Atlantic hurricane season.

How many named tropical storms did they predict will form?

A) 19 to 21

B) 6 to 10

C) 13 to 19

D) 12 to 16

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Food Network winner Leslie Daniel

COY HEFT HOPE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Elizabeth Hagan who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Bluebird Distilling. The 10-year-old Phoenixville distillery is adding a restaurant as part of a $2 million overhaul of its tasting room.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “Never been abroad before / Now I’m knocking through your door.” PinkPantheress’ new mixtape warrants an instant replay.

One more musical thing: Curtis Institute president Roberto Díaz got to play a very rare viola that can’t be left unattended, and for good reason: It may be the most expensive musical instrument in the world.

👋🏽 This newsletter will return to your inbox on Wednesday. Until then, take care, and enjoy the rest of the Memorial Day weekend.