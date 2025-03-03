🖌️ The Dr. J mural that started it all | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to the first Monday of March, Philly. The month’s reputation for windiness isn’t all bluster, as the region learned Saturday, when gusts up to 50 mph in the region knocked out power to more than 16,000 Peco customers.

Philadelphia is the “mural capital of the world” thanks in part to Dr. J, who agreed 36 years ago to sit for a portrait. Today’s top story explains how Mural Arts got the former 76ers star on board, giving an essential boost to the then-fledgling nonprofit.

And as the flu slams the Philly region, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration canceled a meeting on next season’s vaccines. Here’s what to know today.

Mural Arts Philadelphia’s beginnings can be traced to a portrait of Julius Erving.

🖌️ In 1989, Jane Golden, working with what was then called the Anti-Graffiti Network, asked the basketball legend if he would agree to be painted by a famous muralist alongside a crew of young Philly artists. To her surprise, Erving agreed.

🖌️ The portrait of the suited Dr. J that has towered over Ridge Avenue ever since helped launch a vital program in the city.

🖌️ “It reinforced to us the hunch that we had: that art mattered and that it would matter in the life of young people and the life of a community,” Golden told The Inquirer. “It was catalytic in so many ways.”

Sports reporter Matt Breen details the origins of the organization behind thousands of murals across the city.

The first week of February saw more flu cases in Pennsylvania than any other week over the past five years with almost 29,000 infections, data from the state Department of Health show.

Meanwhile: Actions from President Donald Trump’s administration are raising questions for public health experts about federal agencies’ approach toward annual efforts to protect people with vaccines.

Among their concerns: The FDA last week canceled a meeting of the advisory committee that helps to identify the strains of flu that should be targeted by next season’s flu vaccines.

Also worrying: Childhood flu vaccination declined 16% in Pennsylvania and 8% in New Jersey over the past five years.

Health reporter Aubrey Whelan and data reporter Lizzie Mulvey team up to explain.

Plus: Montgomery County officials have released additional details about the region’s first 2025 confirmed case of measles, including the places the unvaccinated child visited before their emergency room diagnosis.

What you should know today

Your "only in Philly" story

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Joseph Kelly, who describes a multigenerational Eagles fandom, beginning at the team’s original home on the University of Pennsylvania campus:

I was born in Philly in 1945 and as long as I can remember, our family rooted for the Eagles. My father and his best friend had 50-yard line, third-row seats behind the Eagles bench at Franklin Field. When his friend passed away, my father assumed the seats and started to take me to the games on the Penn campus. A highlight of that time was that I was able to attend the 1960 NFL Championship game against the Green Bay Packers and savor a glorious victory.

My father passed away shortly thereafter, and the tickets came to me. I continued to attend home games until they moved to Veterans Stadium. By that time, I was recently married and living in New Brunswick, N.J. Unfortunately, I could not afford the cost of comparable tickets but did not want to give up season tickets. Begrudgingly, I accepted affordable “nosebleed” seats in section 700. Quite a change for the near-front-row seats I used to enjoy.

Due to logistics, I had to sell several single-game tickets over the years, but always retained the rights to any playoff games. I even kept the tickets when I moved to Massachusetts for work, but eventually let my beloved season tickets go in the late 1980s.

My son moved to the Philly area for work, and we attended a few games over the years. This year, he was able to obtain two tickets to the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders. While I had a wonderful father-son experience that day, I could not help thinking that after 65 years almost to the day, my father was there in spirit, celebrating another win for the Eagles.

Thanks for starting your week with The Inquirer.

