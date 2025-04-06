Refugee center fights for its future | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Sunday. Showers are in store again.

The largest refugee-resettlement agency in Philadelphia is coping with drastic cuts and blocked admissions under the Trump administration. Our lead story explores the diminished impact and the uncertain future of the program that brings people seeking hope, safety, and support in America.

Advertisement

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

For over a century, the Nationalities Services Center has led major efforts to resettle displaced peoples fleeing from conflicts and world wars.

Now, the agency is confronting what its director calls “seismic” change and uncertainty due to a halt on admissions and limited dollars from the federal government.

The financial hit: NSC’s budget is expected to be down from $13.4 million to between $6 million and $8 million come May. It has also lost about a third of its staff.

The refugee system: It’s a form of legal immigration that includes a path to citizenship. If approved for resettlement, refugees are closely vetted and face security checks that can take years. Over time, studies show they contribute to the economy more than they cost.

Captured or stranded: President Donald Trump’s order left vulnerable people stuck in volatile countries. Meanwhile, the administration has arrested, detained, and deported some immigrants with legal status, including a group of Bhutanese refugees in central Pennsylvania.

Immigration reporter Jeff Gammage talked with NSC leaders to learn where the agency stands as it looks for lifelines to recoup its losses, and how its troubles reflect what is happening to other resettlement agencies and immigrant clients across the country.

Thousands of demonstrators descended on Center City and beyond to protest the Trump administration’s actions on a litany of issues.

Crowds exceeded expectations. SEPTA’s Regional Rail trains hadn’t seen such a rush of commuters since the Eagles Super Bowl celebration in February.

The “Hands Off!” protests in Philadelphia, Delco and Chester County were among several hundred mass demonstrations happening across the country Saturday.

They were organized by the “50501″ group, a coalition of organizations with a wide variety of agendas that wants the administration to “uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.”

“It’s great to speak up,” said Moe Kelevra, 35, of Sewell, Gloucester County, a dual German American citizen, “and to be among people who also have the courage to speak up.”

Flip through our photo gallery and keep reading for more on what our reporters and photographers saw and heard on the ground.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Congress formally designated Philadelphia’s central gateway train station “William H. Gray III 30th Street Station” in honor of Rep. Gray of Philadelphia, who broke barriers as the first Black majority whip in U.S. history.

In what year did Congress name the station?

A) 1985

B) 2002

C) 2014

D) 1994

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The University of Pennsylvania’s musical comedy troupe

WAKING DAMS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Kate Vengraitis who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Farmer Jawn. Part of the Philly-area agriculture operation lost its nonprofit status. Founder Christa Barfield says the organization’s charitable work continues.

Some 200 volunteers got down in the mud and formed human chains to help clean up thousands of used tires that were dumped at Tacony Creek Park. Shout out to these heroes.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “You only live twice, or so it seems / One life for yourself, and one for your dreams.” I recently finished Mad Men. I’ll be thinking about it for a long time.

👋🏽 That’s a wrap for the week. Thanks for stopping by this morning, and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.