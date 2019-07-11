Get ready for rain. Forecasts indicate it’ll be a wet Thursday for us, Philly, and some of it might be connected to the storm near the Gulf Coast. It may dry up by Saturday, though, when a handful of presidential candidates are slated to speak at a conference in Philadelphia.

How ‘prison gerrymandering’ shifts political power from urban Pennsylvanians of color to white, rural ones

“Prison gerrymandering” happens when prisoners are counted as living in their prisons, not at their home addresses. Because of that, Pennsylvania’s system for drawing political maps benefits white rural voters at the expense of voters in urban areas. That disproportionately affects people of color, according to experts.

For example, two Villanova University criminologists found that if prisoners were counted based on their home addresses, Philadelphia would gain more representation in the state House of Representatives.

Right now the Census Bureau counts a person’s “usual residence,” meaning where a person “lives and sleeps most of the time." A change could alter political power in Pennsylvania.

Ex-Philly cop gets 1 year in prison for violent sexual assault while on duty

A former Philadelphia police officer was given a one-year prison sentence after confessing to the violent sexual assault of a woman while on duty. The assault happened three years ago.

But the judge and prosecutors said they weren’t exactly thrilled with the plea deal for 53-year-old Thomas O’Neill, a 24-year veteran of the force before he resigned in 2016. Prosecutors said the one-year prison term is relatively light, due in part to limitations on what they could charge.

“Quite frankly, I have real trouble with this plea," the judge in the case said. "This is an extraordinarily troubling case because the conduct here is extraordinarily reprehensible and incomprehensible.”

The 2020 presidential campaign centers on Philly this weekend

Some of the more progressive Democratic candidates running for president, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are expected to take the stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.

They’ll be part of Netroots, a convention that started 13 years ago. As its annual attendance has grown, so has its influence. It’s no longer a fringe group, but rather a key voice in the Democratic Party.

The convention opens today and is expected to draw 3,000 attendees, with the headline being Saturday’s forum for presidential candidates.

Goodbye Marge Tartaglione, a Philadelphia original.
Signe Wilkinson
Goodbye Marge Tartaglione, a Philadelphia original.

“If Democrats and Republicans take opposing positions on vaccines, we will likely see a polarization on this issue among the public, much like we saw on climate change. That might lead to plummeting rates of vaccine coverage, an outcome no one should want.” Dominik Stecula, a postdoctoral fellow at Penn’s Annenberg Public Policy Center, writes about the danger of vaccines becoming a partisan issue.

Christine Rieck, 47, of Broomall, helps Ariya McGrew, of Brooklyn, N.Y., with her wrist band at the tailgate last month.

Dave Matthews Band superfans have created a “Tailgate Caravan” that raises thousands of dollars for charities.