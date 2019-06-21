Good morning, Philly. Today, we’re following the latest on a blast that ripped through a South Philadelphia refinery early Friday. Meanwhile, in South Jersey, we know that residents (and I can say this from experience) have dealt with their fair share of flooding. But Thursday’s floods reached a level many have never seen. After damage, evacuations, and travel disruptions, it could be days before things get back to normal. Speaking of normal, Philly commuters have learned to navigate pothole-rich roadways. However, federal money is available to fix the city’s most troubled streets. The problem? The process is slow and the streets are getting worse.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Some N.J. residents are used to flooding, but nothing like what they saw Thursday

Torrential downpours hammered South Jersey as people slept Thursday. Under the cover of darkness, flood waters rose — creating major problems for early morning commuters and halting the PATCO High Speed Line. Service resumed around noon, but for many residents, things were certainly not back to normal.

Folks in the blue-collar town of Westville are used to flooding. The town borders the Delaware River. But some say they’ve never seen anything like what they woke up to on Thursday. Thousands of cars were submerged and lawns were turned into ponds as minnows swam among the rising waters.

It’ll take days to get things back to normal. Meanwhile, the Inquirer’s Tony Wood looks at why exactly it’s raining so much.

Federal money was supposed to save these Philly streets. What happened?

On Philly’s most crumbling and cracking streets, no one is safe from pothole assault. A federal grant program is in place to cover much of the cost of repairs for some of the city’s most damaged streets. However, many of them are still in terrible condition.

Officials say a lengthy application process for money, coupled with delays and slowed applications, have made the already damaged roadways fall way behind in their repaving schedules. Of the eight streets listed as Philly’s worst, only three have had any repaving done since 2013.

City officials say three repaving projects will launch in the next 13 months. Drivers and cyclists traveling on Philly’s pothole capital (Ogontz Avenue) will have to keep their eyes peeled for the time being.

Germantown makes historic move to dismantle agency that cleaned their streets

For years, the Germantown Special Services District collected money from neighborhood commercial landlords to fund the cleaning of public areas — a job owners argue was not getting done as GSSD seems to lack a key resource to help them in their mission.

Frustration in the area is mounting, as is the trash. This month, business property owners defeated the reauthorization of GSSD. And it isn’t merely a local spat. What’s happening in Germantown is plaguing many Philly neighborhood organizations outside of Center City.

Advocates say the move to curtail GSSD will be a grave mistake for Germantown’s business future. But others argue that it’s time for a new approach because the old one belongs in the trash.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

Soulful Sounds 🎼🎷

A post shared by Heinkel Photography (@dan.heinkel) on

A true embodiment of our city’s beautiful soul. Thanks for sending our way, @dan.heinkel.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

June 20, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
June 20, 2019

“I’ll be spending the summer reporting from the division — covering the violence, the reality of the people harmed by it, the neighbors living with it, the police officers chasing shootings. A city criminal justice system trying to balance needed reforms with policing a tide of violence — and as a scandal over offensive social-media posts by dozens of police officers has strained relationships with the community even further.” — Columnist Mike Newall on battling the violence in Northwest Philly.

What we’re reading

Former boxer Michael Spinks (left) displays his heavyweight boxing trunks during a ceremony to honor boxing judge Lynne Carter (right).
Albert Lee, Office of the City Representative
Former boxer Michael Spinks (left) displays his heavyweight boxing trunks during a ceremony to honor boxing judge Lynne Carter (right).

A Daily Dose of | Knockouts

Lynne Carter was the first woman to officiate professional boxing in Pennsylvania at an international level — working with greats like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. This week, the Mt. Airy resident was honored at City Hall for her long, historic career in the ring.