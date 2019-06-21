Good morning, Philly. Today, we’re following the latest on a blast that ripped through a South Philadelphia refinery early Friday. Meanwhile, in South Jersey, we know that residents (and I can say this from experience) have dealt with their fair share of flooding. But Thursday’s floods reached a level many have never seen. After damage, evacuations, and travel disruptions, it could be days before things get back to normal. Speaking of normal, Philly commuters have learned to navigate pothole-rich roadways. However, federal money is available to fix the city’s most troubled streets. The problem? The process is slow and the streets are getting worse.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Torrential downpours hammered South Jersey as people slept Thursday. Under the cover of darkness, flood waters rose — creating major problems for early morning commuters and halting the PATCO High Speed Line. Service resumed around noon, but for many residents, things were certainly not back to normal.
Folks in the blue-collar town of Westville are used to flooding. The town borders the Delaware River. But some say they’ve never seen anything like what they woke up to on Thursday. Thousands of cars were submerged and lawns were turned into ponds as minnows swam among the rising waters.
It’ll take days to get things back to normal. Meanwhile, the Inquirer’s Tony Wood looks at why exactly it’s raining so much.
On Philly’s most crumbling and cracking streets, no one is safe from pothole assault. A federal grant program is in place to cover much of the cost of repairs for some of the city’s most damaged streets. However, many of them are still in terrible condition.
Officials say a lengthy application process for money, coupled with delays and slowed applications, have made the already damaged roadways fall way behind in their repaving schedules. Of the eight streets listed as Philly’s worst, only three have had any repaving done since 2013.
City officials say three repaving projects will launch in the next 13 months. Drivers and cyclists traveling on Philly’s pothole capital (Ogontz Avenue) will have to keep their eyes peeled for the time being.
For years, the Germantown Special Services District collected money from neighborhood commercial landlords to fund the cleaning of public areas — a job owners argue was not getting done as GSSD seems to lack a key resource to help them in their mission.
Frustration in the area is mounting, as is the trash. This month, business property owners defeated the reauthorization of GSSD. And it isn’t merely a local spat. What’s happening in Germantown is plaguing many Philly neighborhood organizations outside of Center City.
Advocates say the move to curtail GSSD will be a grave mistake for Germantown’s business future. But others argue that it’s time for a new approach because the old one belongs in the trash.
- A blast ripped through a South Philadelphia refinery early Friday morning, triggering a major fire. We’re following the latest developments.
- Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests of a gunman and an accomplice in connection to the shooting of a SEPTA conductor last month at the West Mount Airy Regional Rail stop.
- In many cases, nannies and house cleaners are often carved out of existing labor laws. Now, Philly seems poised to become the largest U.S. city to protect domestic workers, of which there are at least 16,000 in the city.
- Ronald C. Anderson will be the new permanent dean of Temple University’s Fox Business School. He took over on an interim basis in the wake of the school’s rankings scandal. Officials say he’s created a new “culture of openness and communication,” that has transformed Fox.
- States have begun offering licenses that comply with REAL ID laws, leading to massive lines. But New Jersey is trying a different approach to avoid frustration and provide convenience.
- Missed the NBA Draft yesterday? The Sixers got Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Boston Celtics in the first round. The senior swingman was picked No. 20 by the Celtics and traded in exchange for the 24th and 33rd picks.
- Netflix is shooting the fifth season of Queer Eye in Philadelphia, so my colleague Brandon Harden suggested five Philly guys who could use the Fab Five′s help. Perhaps a “new term, new look” for Mayor Jim Kenney?
- A spider in Australia is the internet’s latest obsession after a viral video surfaced of it dining on a small possum. You might be excited (or terrified) to learn that you don’t have to travel “down under” to witness such a sight. You can see something similar right here in Philly.
- Meanwhile, at the Jersey Shore, we asked readers to share their ultimate beach hacks. A lot of you told us to pack baby powder, and we asked some scientists why.
“I’ll be spending the summer reporting from the division — covering the violence, the reality of the people harmed by it, the neighbors living with it, the police officers chasing shootings. A city criminal justice system trying to balance needed reforms with policing a tide of violence — and as a scandal over offensive social-media posts by dozens of police officers has strained relationships with the community even further.” — Columnist Mike Newall on battling the violence in Northwest Philly.
- Democrats’ treatment of presidential hopeful Joe Biden reminds columnist Christine Flowers why she left the party. More respect should be shown for his service, she writes.
- It’s a good thing Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that would have expanded tax credits that corporations use to help fund private and religious school tuitions, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes — adding that if lawmakers really want to help low-income families, there’s another program that could actually make a difference.
- Wilfredo Laboy and Christina Pintor first crossed paths during an overdose training in Kensington in 2017. Philadelphia magazine shares their love story which now includes a wedding/street party just steps away from where they met.
- A byproduct of the #MeToo movement has been the growing notion that in recent decades, human resources departments have failed to protect employees from harassment. The Atlantic spoke with people working in the field to get a sense of how they feel about their profession’s perceived shortcomings.
- This week, the debate over whether America should give reparations to the descendants of enslaved men and women entered the halls of Congress. Vox takes a look at what could potentially follow the unprecedented and tense debate.
Lynne Carter was the first woman to officiate professional boxing in Pennsylvania at an international level — working with greats like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. This week, the Mt. Airy resident was honored at City Hall for her long, historic career in the ring.