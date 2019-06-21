Good morning, Philly. Today, we’re following the latest on a blast that ripped through a South Philadelphia refinery early Friday. Meanwhile, in South Jersey, we know that residents (and I can say this from experience) have dealt with their fair share of flooding. But Thursday’s floods reached a level many have never seen. After damage, evacuations, and travel disruptions, it could be days before things get back to normal. Speaking of normal, Philly commuters have learned to navigate pothole-rich roadways. However, federal money is available to fix the city’s most troubled streets. The problem? The process is slow and the streets are getting worse.