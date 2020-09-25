Thousands of Pennsylvanians now owe money to the state because of an accidental overpayment of unemployment benefits. To make up the difference, these workers are now getting less each week during already trying times.

On the plus side, the Philly area is looking at a vibrant season for foliage, and Lasagna, the almost 30-pound cat, has a new home.

Pennsylvania is slashing workers' unemployment checks after overpaying them by mistake

Majid Ali, 57, of Port Richmond, Behavior Therapist, poses for a portrait in front of his home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ali is one many people who received unemployment benefits by mistake and is now facing the consequences from the state by having his unemployment benefits garnished.
Pennsylvania accidentally overpaid about 30,000 workers in July for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a benefits program for self-employed or contract workers. These workers received duplicate payments by mistake — collectively totaling up to $280 million. Now, to compensate, the state is slashing weekly payments.

This is putting workers in even more of a bind during a pandemic, but overpayment mistakes aren’t limited to this specific program, or even to Pennsylvania.

Fact-checking Trump’s claim that Biden would ‘immediately’ eliminate fracking and mining in Pennsylvania

At a rally in Pittsburgh this week, President Donald Trump said that Joe Biden’s plan for net-zero emissions “would instantly shut down all fracking and all mining immediately in Pennsylvania.” My colleague Jessica Calefati, in partnership with PolitiFact Pennsylvania, wondered if Trump accurately characterized Biden’s plan.

Turns out Trump did not. Here’s more about Biden’s plan and why what Trump said wasn’t accurate.

A beekeeper and restaurant rally to save a Center City synagogue’s rooftop apiary

Each year, on the rooftop of a North Broad Street synagogue, honey is harvested from beehives for the Jewish high holidays. But this year was of course like no other. The congregation was closed due to the pandemic and the hives had been inaccessible for several months.

Unfortunately, the hives were dead when they were checked this September, but honey was still provided for the High Holidays. My colleague Craig LaBan takes you through the story, and his personal connections to it.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@justjo1002/Instagram
I hope this post brightens up your morning like it did mine. Thanks for sharing, @justjo1002!

That’s interesting

Opinions

President Trump wonders if ‘peaceful transfer of power’ is a thing
“What I do remember, even today, is how it felt seeing someone who looked and sounded like me doing what back then I could only dream I would do myself.” — writes Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas about looking up to the first Latina in many newsrooms, who wrote about this country’s love, and hate, of immigrants.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Lasagna the cat

Lasagna, the 29.5 pound cat that was abandoned at ACCT Philly on Sunday, is photographed inside the shelter before her adoption.
Lasagna, the 30-pound cat who captured Philly’s heart this week, is set to go to a loving home. In less than 24 hours of sharing her story on social media and a local news program, Lasagna was adopted. Hundreds of inquiries flooded in for this kitty, but ACCT Philly, the city’s animal care and control team, people interested in Lasagna will want to adopt or foster one of their 129 other cats.